Suriya as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Vijay Sethupathi as Ravan: Fans give alternative dream cast for Adipurush in Tamil

Fans on reddit suggested an alternate cast for an Adipurush or Ramayana adaptation in Tamil.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 08:53 PM IST

Adipurush cast if it was made in Tamil, selected by Reddit

Adipurush, Om Raut’s magnum opus based on Ramayana, released in theatres on Friday. The film, which stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon, has opened to mixed reviews but promises to do great numbers at the box office. However, the film’s casting choices have come under the scanner with many criticising them.

Amid this, on Friday, a Reddit sub discussed what could be the alternative cast for a Ramayana adaptation if the film were made in Tamil instead of Hindi-Telugu like Adipurush. The post invited numerous comments and suggestions with a consensus of sorts on the leading actors but lots of debate on the supporting roles.

The post in began when a user shared a chart of their dream cast for a Ramayana adaptation in Tamil, which included real-life siblings Suriya and Karthi as Rama and Lakshmana respectively. The cast also included Sai Pallavi as Sita, a role she had been linked to for Nitesh Tiwari’s planned Ramayana, before reports suggested she had been replaced by Alia Bhatt. For Ravana, the post suggested another National Award-winner in Vijay Sethupathi.

Other choices include Prakash Raj as King Dasharatha, Jayam Ravi as Vibhishana, and Vikram as Sugriva. The post ignited a lot of debates and comments with many Redditors suggesting their favourites for the role of Lord Rama. The most oft-suggested names were of Jayam Ravi and Dulquer Salmaan. While many agreed that Sai Pallavi as Sita was ‘perfect’ casting but some suggested Trisha Krishnan as well.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is one of India’s most expensive films ever made. The film is slated to earn anywhere between Rs 80 and 90 crore net domestically on its opening day, which would give it a great opening.

