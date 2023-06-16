Prabhas fans ransack Hyderabad theatre, break windows after 40-min delay in Adipurush screening; watch viral video

Prabhas fans vandalised a theatre in Hyderabad

Fans of actor Prabhas went on a rampage in a theatre in Hyderabad on Friday afternoon, allegedly after a show of the actor’s recent release Adipurush was delayed due to technical glitch. A video of the fans ransacking the theatre and tearing down posters has gone viral now. The authorities have said that action will be taken against the guilty for vandalism.

Om Raut’s Adipurush was released in theatres today (June 16). The ambitious adaptation of Ramayana stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon. As per reports, a show of the film in Jyoti Theatre in Hyderabad’s RC Puram was delayed due to a technical glitch. Deccan Chronicle reporter that the screening was delayed by upto 40 minutes. Even as theatre officials tried to explain to angry fans, they went on a rampage inside the premises.

A viral video, shared by TV9, shows several fans breaking windows and damaging theatre property while shouting. They also can be seen attempting to climb the door frames and tear down posters and banners. The video was shared on several social media sites, sometimes with misleading claims too. But Hyderabad Police clarified that the reason for the vandalism was the alleged delay in screening.

As per the Deccan Chronicle report, the police eventually reached the spot and detained the vandals. The report also stated that upon receiving a complaint from the theatre management, RC Puram police of Cyberabad Commissionerate has registered a complaint and is investigating the matter.

This isn’t the first incidence of violence in the day pertaining to the film. Earlier in the day,a youngster was assaulted outside Hyderabad’s Prasad’s IMAX theatre by fans of Prabhas after he gave a negative review of the film and the actor’s performance. Both the incidents have been heavily criticised online.

Adipurush released across 6500 screens in India, one of the widest releases for any Indian film. Despite the mixed reviews, the magnum opus is expected to break several box office records.