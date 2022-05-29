Sidhu Moose Wala death: Ajay Devgn, Kapil Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Esha Gupta mourn late singer's demise

Sidhu Moose Wala

The famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's death has sent a shockwave in the nation. Sidhu was shot dead in Punjab on Sunday, and his untimely death has shocked artists around the country. Several celebrities have mourned the death of Moose Wala, and they expressed their grief on social media.

Shehnaaz Gill expressed her sorrow over Sidhu's death and she tweeted, "Kise da jawaan dhee ya putt es duniya toh chala jaave, es toh vadda dukh koi nhi ho sakda duniya te. Waheguruji mehar karey #sidhumoosewala."

Kise da jawaan dhee ya putt es duniya toh chala jaave, es toh vadda dukh koi nhi ho sakda duniya te. Waheguruji mehar kareyo#sidhumoosewala — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 29, 2022

Kapil Sharma also mourned the death of the singer and he tweeted saying, "Satnam shri waheguru very shocking n very sad, a great artist n a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family #sidhumoosewala."

Satnam shri waheguru very shocking n very sad, a great artist n a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family #sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/hfMDxxxBRt — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) May 29, 2022

Actress Esha Gupta also expressed her feeling over Dollar singer's demise. She posted an image of Sidhu with the caption, "Om Shanti Sidhu Moose Wala (folded hands emoji)"

Karan Kundrra also mourned Sidhu's death and he is upset with the singer's death. "Terrible news coming in from Punjab.. this is not right RIP #sidhumoosewala you legend.! Angry and sad !

Terrible news coming in from Punjab.. this is not right RIP #sidhumoosewala you legend.! Angry and sad ! — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) May 29, 2022

Ajay Devgn is shell-shocked by the news and he tweeted, "Stunned by the shocking death of #SidhuMoosewala. May Waheguru give his loved ones strength in their hour of grief. RIP departed soul.. Still trying to wrap my head around this one."

Stunned by the shocking death of #SidhuMoosewala. May Waheguru give his loved ones strength in their hour of grief. RIP departed soul Still trying to wrap my head around this one. pic.twitter.com/voGupsgZ2B — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 29, 2022

Punjabi cinema's popular actor Gippy Grewal also posted Sidhu's image on his Instagram and expressed his sorrow over the singer's death.

Ashish Chanchalani also grieved over Sidhu's demise and he tweeted, "My mind has gone completely numb after hearing news about #sidhumoosewala."

My mind has gone completely numb after hearing news about #sidhumoosewala May 29, 2022

For the unversed, Famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa district, Punjab. Police stated that unidentified persons opened fire at Sidhu in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday. This horrific incident took place a day after the Punjab government withdrew his security cover. Sidhu suffered multiple bullet injuries. Sidhu was only 28-years old.