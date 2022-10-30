Search icon
RRR: SS Rajamouli's film creates record of highest first week collections for an Indian film in Japan

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR was released in Japan on October 21 and collected JPY 73 million in its opening week.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 07:36 AM IST

RRR/File photo

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, SS Rajamouli-directed period action extravaganza is the second-highest-grossing Indian film of the year behind Yash and Prashanth Neel's KGF Chapter 2. After collecting around Rs 1200 crore at the worldwide box office during its initial release in March, the film was released in Japan on October 21.

RRR is creating box office records in Japan too as the film has created the record of highest first-week collections for an Indian film in the Asian country. According to a report in Variety, the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer earned JPY 73 million, which is equivalent to around Rs 4 crore 7 lakh, in its first week in the nation and entered the top 10 charts at the Japanese box office where the other nine entries were all local films.

The report also states that Rajinikanth starrer 1995 masala film Muthu is the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan with collections of JPY 400 million (Rs 22 crore 30 lakh) when it was released there in 1998. SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is the next on the list with JPY 300 million (Rs 16 crore 73 lakh).

RRR might cross the lifetime earnings of other Indian films at the Japanese box office such as Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots (JPY 170 million), Sridevi's English Vinglish (JPY 130 million), Akshay Kumar's PadMan (JPY 90 million), Aamir's Dangal (JPY 80 million), and Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning (JPY 75 million). 

READ | SS Rajamouli says 'thank you USA' after filmmaker gets standing ovation at RRR screening in Los Angeles theatre

With excellent performances, mind-blowing action set pieces, chart-topping music, and an exciting screenplay, RRR has emerged as the first choice of moviegoers not just in India, but across the globe. Also featuring Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal extended cameos, the period film has reaffirmed SS Rajamouli's name among the greatest filmmakers of the nation.

