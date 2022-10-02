SS Rajamouli says 'thank you USA' after filmmaker gets standing ovation at RRR screening in Los Angeles theatre

SS Rajamouli at the RRR USA screening/TLC Chinese Theatre Twitter

Even after SS Rajamouli's RRR hasn't been picked as India's official entry to the Oscars 2023 for the Best International Feature Film category, the film's craze and popularity continue to rise in the United States of America. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer period action extravaganza was screened at the TLC Chinese Theatre, one of the biggest IMAX screens in the world, on the night of Friday, September 30.

The audience went berserk at the screening with the cine-goers dancing to the beats of Naatu Naatu song and applauding each and every action set-piece with thunderous applause. When the film ended, SS Rajamouli came to the center stage and was met with a huge standing ovation from the entire audience.

The Telugu filmmaker shared a clip from the surreal experience on his Twitter handle in the wee hours of Sunday, October 2, and wrote, "Your adoration and applause towards my heroes, my film and me were enormous. THANK YOU USA" and added three hands-held emojis.

Your adoration and applause towards my heroes, my film and me were enormous. THANK YOU USA pic.twitter.com/YH0hPL1q3H — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 1, 2022

Even Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya, who had assisted his father for the Baahubali sequel, shared a video combining the best audience reactions from the screening and wrote, "It was an exhilarating experience to watch #RRRMovie with approx 900 different and new audiences in one of the best @IMAX screens in the world in the heart of Los Angeles. Overwhelmed by their unstoppable applause for #RRRMovie and the one and only @ssrajamouli. So so kicked and excited to see how all of them embraced my brothers @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan for their stupendous performances."

Overwhelmed by their unstoppable applause for #RRRMovie and the one and only @ssrajamouli. So so kicked and excited to see how all of them embraced my brothers @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan for their stupendous performances… — S S Karthikeya (@ssk1122) October 1, 2022

The screening was held as a part of the Beyond Fest, the highest attended genre festival in America, which is hosting Rajamouli in a month-long running event called From Tollywood to Hollywood: The Spectacle & Majesty of S.S. Rajamouli from September 30 to October 23.

After RRR, a nine-hour-long marathon was held on October 1 with the screenings of Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer two Baahubali films, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, and the fantasy actioner Eega starring Kiccha Sudeep, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Nani.

On October 21, the reincarnation drama Magadheera, starring Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal, will be screened and the cine-goers can watch Sunil and Saloni's action-comedy drama Maryada Ramanna on October 23. All the movies are being shown in original Telugu languages with English subtitles.