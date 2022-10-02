Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

SS Rajamouli says 'thank you USA' after filmmaker gets standing ovation at RRR screening in Los Angeles theatre

Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR was screened at the TLC Chinese Theatre. Videos are now going viral showing audience members' berserk reactions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 12:05 PM IST

SS Rajamouli says 'thank you USA' after filmmaker gets standing ovation at RRR screening in Los Angeles theatre
SS Rajamouli at the RRR USA screening/TLC Chinese Theatre Twitter

Even after SS Rajamouli's RRR hasn't been picked as India's official entry to the Oscars 2023 for the Best International Feature Film category, the film's craze and popularity continue to rise in the United States of America. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer period action extravaganza was screened at the TLC Chinese Theatre, one of the biggest IMAX screens in the world, on the night of Friday, September 30.

The audience went berserk at the screening with the cine-goers dancing to the beats of Naatu Naatu song and applauding each and every action set-piece with thunderous applause. When the film ended, SS Rajamouli came to the center stage and was met with a huge standing ovation from the entire audience.

The Telugu filmmaker shared a clip from the surreal experience on his Twitter handle in the wee hours of Sunday, October 2, and wrote, "Your adoration and applause towards my heroes, my film and me were enormous. THANK YOU USA" and added three hands-held emojis. 

Even Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya, who had assisted his father for the Baahubali sequel, shared a video combining the best audience reactions from the screening and wrote, "It was an exhilarating experience to watch #RRRMovie with approx 900 different and new audiences in one of the best @IMAX screens in the world in the heart of Los Angeles. Overwhelmed by their unstoppable applause for #RRRMovie and the one and only @ssrajamouli. So so kicked and excited to see how all of them embraced my brothers @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan for their stupendous performances."

READ | RRR: Can SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan's film still make it to the Oscars?

The screening was held as a part of the Beyond Fest, the highest attended genre festival in America, which is hosting Rajamouli in a month-long running event called From Tollywood to Hollywood: The Spectacle & Majesty of S.S. Rajamouli from September 30 to October 23.

After RRR, a nine-hour-long marathon was held on October 1 with the screenings of Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer two Baahubali films, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, and the fantasy actioner Eega starring Kiccha Sudeep, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Nani.

On October 21, the reincarnation drama Magadheera, starring Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal, will be screened and the cine-goers can watch Sunil and Saloni's action-comedy drama Maryada Ramanna on October 23. All the movies are being shown in original Telugu languages with English subtitles.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal visit Arpita Khan's home for Ganpati darshan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indian Air Force show to be held in Chandigarh on October 6-8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.