SS Rajamouli birthday: RRR, Baahubali, Magadheera, blockbuster films made by Indian director

Born on October 10, 1973, Srisaila Sri Rajamouli turns a year older on Monday, October 10. Regarded among the finest filmmakers in the country, the director has helmed blockbuster hits for Indian cinema which have impressed moviegoers not just in India, but across the world too. From RRR and the Baahubali series, here's a look at the amazing films made by the visionary. (All images: Twitter)
1. RRR
With Ram Charan and Jr NTR playing the freedom fighters Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bheem, the period action extravaganza has wooed audiences across the globe and the film has even started its campaign for Oscars 2023. The film earned around Rs 1200 crore and is the fourth highest-grossing film in Indian cinema, as of now.
2. Baahubali: The Beginning
The 2015 film Baahubali: The Beginning saw the war of succession between Amarendra Baahubali and Bhallaaladeva, played by Prabhas and Rana Daggubati respectively. 'Katttapa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?' was the one single question that puzzled the entire nation for two years. The Rajamouli directorial grosses a total of Rs 650 crores worldwide.
3. Baahubali: The Conclusion
The sequel Baahubali: The Conclusion saw Amarendra Baahubali's son Mahendra Baahubali (both played by Prabhas in a dual role) returning to the Mahishmati kingdom to avenge his father's death. The 2017 film grossed a total of Rs 1800 crore worldwide, becoming the second highest-grossing movie in the history of Indian cinema.
4. Magadheera
Starring Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal, the Telugu fantasy action film Magadheera was based on a reincarnation plot in which a warrior gets reborn after 400 years and fights against all odds to save his love and kingdom. The blockbuster film, helmed by SS Rajamouli in 2009, earned around Rs 150 crore at the box office.
5. Vikramarkudu
The 2006 Telugu hit starred Ravi Teja in the double role of an honest police officer and a conman and Anushka Shetty played his romantic interest. The action thriller collected approximately Rs 118 crores at the box office. It was remade into Hindi six years later as Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Rowdy Rathore.
6. Eega
Known in the Hindi belt as Makkhi, the 2012 fantasy film was about how its protagonist reincarnates as a housefly to avenge his death and protect his love from a wealthy industrialist. Starring Nani, Sudeep, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the leading roles, the film collected around Rs 130 crore at the box office.