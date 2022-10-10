SS Rajamouli birthday: RRR, Baahubali, Magadheera, blockbuster films made by Indian director

Born on October 10, 1973, Srisaila Sri Rajamouli turns a year older on Monday, October 10. Regarded among the finest filmmakers in the country, the director has helmed blockbuster hits for Indian cinema which have impressed moviegoers not just in India, but across the world too. From RRR and the Baahubali series, here's a look at the amazing films made by the visionary. (All images: Twitter)