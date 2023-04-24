Ranveer Singh as Raju, Vicky Kaushal as Bheem: ChatGPT suggests cast if RRR were remade in Hindi, see full list

RRR starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, has been a pan-India success. The film minted Rs 1200 crore globally, including an impressive Rs 273 crore from the Hindi-dubbed version alone. Needless to say, due to the national (and eventually global) success, a remake is almost out of question. However, there have been many who have speculated and wondered who could star in a possible Hindi remake. So, we put that question to the one entity that knows all – ChatGPT.

We asked the popular chat bot suggestions for which actors from Bollywood could play the major roles and also who could direct this Bollywood version. Here is what the chatbot said:

Ranveer Singh or Siddharth Malhotra as Alluri Sitarama Raju

Originally played by Ram Charam, Alluri Sitarama Raju or Ram was a revolutionary, who is portrayed to be a police officer under the British originally but later joins the cause of his friend Bheem against the British Raj. According to ChatGPT, the role, in a Hindi remake, could be played by actors such as Ranveer Singh or Siddharth Malhotra. Giving its reasoning for Ranveer, ChatGPT says, “Ranveer Singh is a versatile actor known for his high-energy performances and ability to immerse himself in a character. He has delivered some powerful performances in the past and has shown a great range in his acting abilities.”

Vicky Kaushal or Rajkummar Rao as Komaram Bheem

The other primary character of RRR is Komaram Bheem, who was a tribal leader who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad. The character was played by Jr NTR in the original. In a Hindi remake, ChatGPT suggests Vicky Kaushal or Rajkummar Rao.

“Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao are both critically acclaimed actors who have shown a wide range of versatility in their performances. They have also played characters with strong and powerful personalities in their past roles, which makes them apt choices to play the character of Komaram Bheem in a Hindi remake of RRR,” read the response from the chatbot.

Shraddha Kapoor or Kriti Sanon as Sita

The supporting character was played by Alia Bhatt in the original, but for some reason ChatGPT wants to recast it in a potential Hindi remake. Calling the character ‘a brave and strong-willed woman’, ChatGPT says this role could be played by actresses such as Shraddha Kapoor or Kriti Sanon.

Sanjay Dutt or Anil Kapoor as Raja Pandi

Ajay Devgn made his Telugu language debut as Raja Pandi in RRR but ChatGPT does not want to bring him back in a potential Hindi remake. The character, who is a mentor to Ram, could be played by actors such as Sanjay Dutt or Anil Kapoor, suggests the chatbot.

Deepika Padukone as Sridevi

Shriya Saran appeared in a cameo as Sridevi, the wife of Raja Pandi, and a pivotal character in the film. Talking about the right fit for the role in a Hindi remake, ChatGPT says, “One actress who could be a good fit for this role is Deepika Padukone. She is a well-known actress in the Hindi film industry and has a proven track record of playing strong female leads in films such as Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and Piku. She is also known for her grace and elegance, which are essential qualities for the character.”

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Would SS Rajamouli want to direct a Hindi remake of his own film? Well, only the filmmaker can answer that one but ChatGPT has the answer to another important question: who can step in his shoes. “If RRR were to be remade in Hindi, there are several directors who could potentially helm the project. However, one director who stands out is Sanjay Leela Bhansali,” says the chatbot.

The recommendation is validated by reasoning such as Bhansali’s command over ‘grand and visually stunning films that often have a strong emotional core’ and his track record with period dramas in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. ChatGPT also attributes the choice to Bhansali’s proven record of “working with big stars and getting the best out of them.”