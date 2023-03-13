RRR creates history as Naatu Naatu wins Best Original Song at 95th Academy Awards, MM Keeravani sings on stage

RRR song Naatu Naatu has won at the Oscars

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has done the seemingly-impossible. The period action drama has brought home an Oscar for India after its chartbuster Naatu Naatu won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. On Sunday night (Monday morning India time), the 95th Academy Awards were presented at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Naatu Naatu, considered a heavy favourite, emerged victorious.

Naatu Naatu beat some big names in the Best Original Song category, including Diane Warren’s Applause from Tell It Like A Woman, Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun Maverick, Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther Wakanda Forever, and Ryan Lott’s This is a Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once. MM Keeravani, while accepting the award, sang on stage and ended his speech with a namaste.

RRR is a fictionalised account of the exploits of two real-life Indian revolutionaries from the 1920s. Naatu Naatu, picturised on the film’s two leads – Ram Charan and Jr NTR – is an energetic dance track that has become a viral global sensation since the film’s international release last year. Composed by MM Keeravani, the original Telugu version of the song has been sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. The song’s choreography, which has earned praise worldwide, has been done by Prem Rakshit. The song was performed on the Oscars stage earlier in the night with American dancer Lauren Gottlieb putting up a scintillating performance on the song.

RRR, which released in theatres in April last year, is one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all-time, with a worldwide gross of Rs 1175 crore. It has also become a cult phenomenon in the West after its digital release on Netflix globally. Earlier in the awards season, the film bagged several major awards, including five trophies at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards and two at the Golden Globes. The film’s global success has also led to director SS Rajamouli and the two stars – Ram Charan and Jr NTR – become household names in the US.