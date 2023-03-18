Search icon
Say what! SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR had to pay Rs 20 lakh each to attend Oscars; here's why

You are stunned, aren't you? Read on to know more about why they had to pay this hefty price.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 08:38 PM IST

Ram Charan-SS Rajamouli-Jr NTR

SS Rajamoul's directorial RRR has made history by becoming a global blockbuster and bagging Oscars for India. After impressing the masses across the globe, RRR made it to the 95th Academy Awards and won a trophy for Naatu Naatu as Best Original Song. 

The main event of the Oscars was attended by Naatu Naatu lyricist Chandrabose, music composer MM Keeravani, Rajamouli, his family with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and their respective wives. However, if reports are to believe then, Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan didn't get free tickets to attend the main event. According to the report of Economics Times, only Chandrabose and MM Keeravani and their spouses were given free entry to the Oscars. Whereas, Rajamouli had to purchase tickets for his team members. As per the report, Rajamouli had to pay $25,000 (roughly 20 lakhs) per head to witness the event. 

Soon after the main event, The Academy was criticised for giving last-row-seats to SS Rajamouli and his team. Several netizens expressed their discontent after the video of the team surfaced. Internet users have even called it a 'disgrace.' to the team. SS Rajamouli is back in India with MM Keeravani, and they received a warm welcome at the Hyderabad airport on March 17. The duo was welcomed by a huge flock of fans and media. 

The song's lyricist Chandrabose revealed that the song and its madness has even grabbed Tom Cruise's attention, and the action star was in all praise for RRR. 

As per the media reports, while speaking to Sakshi TV, Chandrabose revealed that he met Tom at the Oscar luncheon, "When I met Tom Cruise, I walked up to him and introduced myself. He said, ‘wow, I love RRR, I love Naatu Naatu.’ To hear the word Naatu come from a legendary actor like Tom Cruise, it’s a matter of happiness." Along with Naatu Naatu, Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers also bagged an Oscar for Best Documentary Short. 


 

