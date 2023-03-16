Naatu Naatu lyricist Chandrabose reveals Tom Cruise's reaction to RRR's Oscars win, calls it 'a matter of happiness'

Tom Cruise-Naatu Naatu

SS Rajamouli and his team RRR made India proud by bagging the first Oscars for India under the Best Original Song category. The lead actors, Ram Charan, Jr NTR with the director, singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and music composer MM Keeravani jumped with joy when Naatu Naatu won an Oscar. The song's lyricist Chandrabose revealed that the song and its madness has even grabbed Tom Cruise's attention, and the action star was in all praise for RRR.

As per the media reports, while speaking to Sakshi TV, Chandrabose revealed that he met Tom at the Oscar luncheon, "When I met Tom Cruise, I walked up to him and introduced myself. He said, ‘wow, I love RRR, I love Naatu Naatu.’ To hear the word Naatu come from a legendary actor like Tom Cruise, it’s a matter of happiness." Along with Naatu Naatu, Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers also bagged an Oscar for Best Documentary Short.

During the main event, MM Keeravani broke down and he mentioned pop duo The Carpenters in the acceptance speech. Owing to this gesture, Richard Carpenter congratulated MM Keeravani and Chandrabose in a special video message. In the video, Richard can be seen singing a unique version of his song ‘On the top of world’ with his family and captioned the post, “To @mmkeeravaani and @chandraboselyricist Heartfelt congratulations on your win for Best Original Song. Here is a little something from our family to you and yours.”

Here's the video

MM Keeravani got emotional after this special video message and wrote, “This is something I didn't expect at all. Tears rolling out of joy Most wonderful gift from the Universe.” RRR director SS Rajamouli revealed that the video was too overwhelming for MM Keeravani and that he cried after watching it as he wrote, “Sir, throughout this Oscar campaign my brother maintained a calm composure. whether it is before winning or after he didn't let his emotions out. But, the moment he saw this, he couldn't control the tears rolling down his cheeks.. the most memorable moment for our family..Thank you so much.”