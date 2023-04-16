Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Ranveer Singh to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his next directional Baiju Bawra? here’s all you need to know

After giving a string of flop movies, Ranveer Singh is going to make a comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra, says a source close to Aditya Chopra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 07:28 PM IST

Ranveer Singh to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his next directional Baiju Bawra? here’s all you need to know
Ranveer Singh-Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Ranveer Singh’s last three movies Cirkus, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and 83 failed to perform well at the box office and some people believed that Aditya Chopra who found produced Ranveer’s debut film Band Baaja Baaraat has decided to maintain a distance from the actor after consecutive failures. However, rubbishing the claims a friend close to Aditya Chopra revealed that the actor will be making a big comeback soon.

Talking to ETimes, a very close friend of Aditya Chopra defended Ranveer Singh and Aditya’s bond and said, “Who says Adi and Yash Raj don’t want to work with Ranveer? Adi loves Ranveer and even today Ranveer doesn’t sign a single project without running it through Adi. Ups and downs do not dictate long-term business associations in this industry. Rajesh Khanna had nine flops but he bounced back with Yash Chopra’s Daag. Ranveer too will be back in a big way with Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra. It will be the biggest hit of Ranveer’s career.”

Aditya Chopra’s friend further warned about a whisper campaign against the actor and said, “They will suggest that Ranveer has been thrown out of Baiju Bawra. But Bhansali has made up his mind to work with Ranveer and Alia on that project.”

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus which failed miserably at the box office. The actor will be next seen in Karan Johar’s directional Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani for which the actor will be reuniting with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in prominent roles. The shooting for the romantic drama is completed and the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 28, 2023. Produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, the film’s music is given by Pritam Chakraborty. The film also marks Alia’s comeback to the big screen after becoming a mother. 

Read Aditya Chopra plans to replace Aamir Khan in Dhoom 4 with this young actor: Report

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of Chennai Airport's swanky new terminal; know 5 important features
Pooja Hegde turns heads in white off-shoulder gown, fans say, ‘hotness overloaded’
In pics: Sexaholic star Shama Sikander sets internet on fire with hot bikini looks
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
West Bengal declares weeklong holiday in colleges, universities due to prevailing heatwave
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.