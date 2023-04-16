Ranveer Singh to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his next directional Baiju Bawra? here’s all you need to know

Ranveer Singh-Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Ranveer Singh’s last three movies Cirkus, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and 83 failed to perform well at the box office and some people believed that Aditya Chopra who found produced Ranveer’s debut film Band Baaja Baaraat has decided to maintain a distance from the actor after consecutive failures. However, rubbishing the claims a friend close to Aditya Chopra revealed that the actor will be making a big comeback soon.

Talking to ETimes, a very close friend of Aditya Chopra defended Ranveer Singh and Aditya’s bond and said, “Who says Adi and Yash Raj don’t want to work with Ranveer? Adi loves Ranveer and even today Ranveer doesn’t sign a single project without running it through Adi. Ups and downs do not dictate long-term business associations in this industry. Rajesh Khanna had nine flops but he bounced back with Yash Chopra’s Daag. Ranveer too will be back in a big way with Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra. It will be the biggest hit of Ranveer’s career.”

Aditya Chopra’s friend further warned about a whisper campaign against the actor and said, “They will suggest that Ranveer has been thrown out of Baiju Bawra. But Bhansali has made up his mind to work with Ranveer and Alia on that project.”

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus which failed miserably at the box office. The actor will be next seen in Karan Johar’s directional Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani for which the actor will be reuniting with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in prominent roles. The shooting for the romantic drama is completed and the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 28, 2023. Produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, the film’s music is given by Pritam Chakraborty. The film also marks Alia’s comeback to the big screen after becoming a mother.

Read Aditya Chopra plans to replace Aamir Khan in Dhoom 4 with this young actor: Report