Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's film Padmaavat 'would have gotten India an Oscar', says producer Mahaveer Jain

Winning an Oscar has been a dream for an artist but only a few get it. On March 13, 2023, Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's film RRR became the first Indian film song to win Oscar. Meanwhile, producer Mahaveer Jain said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmaavat which featured Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor had the potential to win Oscar.

As per PinkVilla, the producer said, “An Indian story that had a global appeal and had a complete potential to get our country an Oscar was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. The way he captured the the ethos of Indian values and culture through his cinematic storytelling on a grand canvas was unmatched and unprecedented. The royalty, dignity, sacrifice and larger-than-life persona of the Indian woman was mesmerising.”

Mahaveer Jain further said, “In India, we need to develop an ecosystem where we nurture and train our young talent for making films for a global audience, to present the philosophies of India and exhibit it to the whole world.”

He also mentioned that the next film that will win hearts is Dunki, “in the current scenario, the film which will win hearts all across is Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. I am sure, it will break all previous records and create a massive impact all across the globe. Raju ji’s storytelling and emotional connect with people is unparalleled.”

Meanwhile, the song Naatu Naatu has won the Oscar award in the category of Best Original Song defeating Rihana’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Applause from Tell It Like A Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and This is life from Everything Everywhere All At Once. While the RRR Team celebrated the win with joy, Deepika Padukone who was also present at the Oscars as a presenter was overwhelmed when the big announcement was made and was seen in tears.

