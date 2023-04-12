Aditya Chopra plans to replace Aamir Khan in Dhoom 4 with this young actor: Report

Credit: Aamir Khan fanpage/Instagram

The news of Dhoom 4 has been creating a buzz as the reports suggesting that makers have started planning for the film are doing rounds on social media. Netizens have been speculating about the cast of the film.

Earlier, the media reports suggested that Aamir Khan will be reprising his Sahir and Samar characters from Dhoom 3 which also starred Katrina Kaif. Now, as per the new media reports, producer Aditya Chopra wants young actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the film. He doesn’t want to cast Aamir Khan.

As per Koimoi.com, a source said, "Aamir has always been very good with action and you can see that in films like Dhoom 3. The actor took a break from movies to spend some time with his family and to make sure he do not play repetitive characters while choosing his next project. But now, Aamir is keeping an eye out for a script that will present him with an opportunity to do thrilling action."

Meanwhile, in an interview with Pinkvilla, actor Siddharth Nigam, popularly known for his role in Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3, Siddharth Nigam talked about sharing screen space with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan and said, “I feel fortunate and blessed that I got the opportunity to work with the legends, Aamir and Salman sir. I always learn a lot of things from them. But, Salman sir is my favorite, and he is a mentor to me. He always guides me for the betterment of my career and everything, so working with him is genuinely a big blessing, and I feel fortunate.”

The actor further revealed who he finds more interesting and said, “When I was working with Aamir sir, I was very young, so I didn't get any chance to spend a good amount of time with him. But with Salman sir, I have spent good and quality time with him, which I will never forget. He is a person with a golden heart, and on set and after work, he makes sure we laugh and enjoy ourselves. In all that fun, he used to teach us so many things, so Salman sir is more interesting.”

