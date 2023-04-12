'People have problem with your father': Adhyayan Suman breaks silence on losing 14 films and big projects

Credit: Adhyayan Suman/Instagram

Actor Adhyayan Suman, who is the son of Shekhar Suman, recently revealed that his 14 films were shelved and he was removed from big projects at the last minute. Now, in a recent interview, the actor revealed the reason for the same.

According to the Hindustan Times report, Adhyayan said that he never did any wrong to anyone in the industry but “the bullying and lobbying could be the result of revenge that people are taking from my father Shekhar Suman”. He added, “I did not get a lot of films because of a show that my father did — Movers and Shakers. Though he was given a script for every episode, there were a few people who got offended because of what he said and held grudges that ‘Shekhar ne humaare baare mein kaise baat kari (Shehkhar talked about us)’. There were neither any personal attacks nor he used any abusive language. He just did his job and it was just a show. But their egos were very fragile perhaps, and they took it personally. And thought ki iska badla iske bete par nikaalenge.”

He also mentioned, “many people have a problem with your father, and they will never give you films. I was approached for a project with a massive superstar as the lead and I was supposed to play the antagonist. Everything, including money, was discussed and I was expecting a call to discuss clauses for my contract. But suddenly, they backed off. I asked them what the problem was or what changed because it’s very easy to call anyone and remove me from a project. Anybody could pick up a call and say, ‘Isko mat lo film mein’. I have seen that happening to me. There was a producer, who in front of me called another producer and said, ‘Hum Adhyayan ko cast karne ki soch rahe hain’ and the person replied, ‘Isko mat lo, he is not punctual, he does drugs’ and all that stuff.”

“When my mother got to know about the fact that I have got such a good film, she, who had been waiting for all these years to see her son doing well in career, broke down. She cried. But after two hours, that opportunity was snatched away. Please tell me how I would feel,” he asked.

He added, “An actor struggles to get that one break or big opportunity but you take it away from him. Do you realise how heartbreaking it is? no matter how much you speak, none of these things will change. This article will come out, a couple of people will talk about it and everything will go back to the same point after a few days”.

Read|Aria becomes India's second K-pop star, makes debut with album Keeping The Fire