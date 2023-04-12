Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

'People have problem with your father': Adhyayan Suman breaks silence on losing 14 films and big projects

Adhyayan Sumano opened up on losing films and said an actor struggles to get that one break or big opportunity but you take it away from him. He mentioned that many people have a problem with 'your father, and they will never give you films.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 09:19 AM IST

'People have problem with your father': Adhyayan Suman breaks silence on losing 14 films and big projects
Credit: Adhyayan Suman/Instagram

Actor Adhyayan Suman, who is the son of Shekhar Suman, recently revealed that his 14 films were shelved and he was removed from big projects at the last minute. Now, in a recent interview, the actor revealed the reason for the same.

According to the Hindustan Times report, Adhyayan said that he never did any wrong to anyone in the industry but “the bullying and lobbying could be the result of revenge that people are taking from my father Shekhar Suman”. He added, “I did not get a lot of films because of a show that my father did — Movers and Shakers. Though he was given a script for every episode, there were a few people who got offended because of what he said and held grudges that ‘Shekhar ne humaare baare mein kaise baat kari (Shehkhar talked about us)’. There were neither any personal attacks nor he used any abusive language. He just did his job and it was just a show. But their egos were very fragile perhaps, and they took it personally. And thought ki iska badla iske bete par nikaalenge.”

He also mentioned,  “many people have a problem with your father, and they will never give you films. I was approached for a project with a massive superstar as the lead and I was supposed to play the antagonist. Everything, including money, was discussed and I was expecting a call to discuss clauses for my contract. But suddenly, they backed off. I asked them what the problem was or what changed because it’s very easy to call anyone and remove me from a project. Anybody could pick up a call and say, ‘Isko mat lo film mein’. I have seen that happening to me. There was a producer, who in front of me called another producer and said, ‘Hum Adhyayan ko cast karne ki soch rahe hain’ and the person replied, ‘Isko mat lo, he is not punctual, he does drugs’ and all that stuff.”

“When my mother got to know about the fact that I have got such a good film, she, who had been waiting for all these years to see her son doing well in career, broke down. She cried. But after two hours, that opportunity was snatched away. Please tell me how I would feel,” he asked.

He added, “An actor struggles to get that one break or big opportunity but you take it away from him. Do you realise how heartbreaking it is? no matter how much you speak, none of these things will change. This article will come out, a couple of people will talk about it and everything will go back to the same point after a few days”.

Read|Aria becomes India's second K-pop star, makes debut with album Keeping The Fire

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
Photos of Nysa Devgan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Sara Ali Khan partying with Orry go viral
Sania Mirza: A look back at her illustrious Grand Slam career
From Gulabi Ankhen to Pink: Songs and movie titles that prove Bollywood's obsession with pink
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Covid surge: 234 cases of XBB1.16.1 mutated sub-variant found in India, says INSACOG
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.