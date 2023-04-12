Aria becomes India's second K-pop star, makes debut with album Keeping The Fire

Credit: XIN/Instagram

Aria, who is one of the five members of X: IN, has become the second Indian K-pop star. She made her official debut with her first full-length album Keeping The Fire which has been released on April 11 along with an M/V.

Aria’s real name is 'Gauthami' and she is from the Malayli Community in Kerala, India. She has worked in Malayalam Film Melvilasom as a child actor. She was selected as a member of GBK Entertainment Group MEP-C in 2022 but had to quit the group earlier this year. On March 7, the news came out that she is a member of Girl Group 'X:IN' under Escrow Entertainment.



X:IN is a Girl group that involves Roa, Chi.u, E.sha, Nova and Aria. Last year, Shreya Lenka became the first Indian to become K-pop star. Meanwhile, BTS’ Jungkook recently travelled to Los Angeles and his photos shared by Scott 'Scooter' Braun are going viral on social media. In the photos, Jungkook can be seen posing with Bang Si-Hyuk, Andrew Watt, and others inside a studio in LA.

In the photos, Jungkook can be seen wearing a white T-shirt, denim jacket and, grey pants teamed up with white sneakers. Sharing the post, Scott 'Scooter' Braun wrote, “It is always fun to witness history. These are the moments. This is a BIG one. #JK @thisiswatt @hitmanb72 @cirkut @jonbellion #hybe #teamworkmakesthedreamwork.”

Bang Si-Hyuk also dropped a photo with Jungkook and Andrew Watt and wrote, “With #JK and @thisiswatt Thank you, @scooterbraun. You made this! #bighitmusic #sbproject #hybeamerica #HYBE."

BTS ARMY reacted to the photos and assumed that Jungkook and Justin Bieber are collaborating or some project. One of them wrote, “JUNGKOOK x JUSTIN BIEBER IN THE BAG LETS GOOOO.” The second one said, “ We’re all rooting for Jungkook ft Justin get up.” The third one said, “I am so proud of Jungkook and I always knew this big moment was going to come. Whatever it can be; a song, a collab, or the full album, whatever it is.. IM HERE to hype it and show my biggest support on everything to the artist that makes the world of music much brighter, JEON JUNGKOOK!”

The fourth one said, “CAN WAIT FOR JJK1! Jungkook is so talented i wanna hear his music. omg I’m so excited!!” The fifth one said, “Proud of Jungkook.” Meanwhile,K-pop superband BTS member Jimin has become the first South Korean soloist to lead the singles chart with Like Crazy off his debut solo album Face, which starts at No. 2 on Billboard’s albums chart.