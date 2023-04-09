BLACKPINK's Jisoo confirms BTS' Jungkook dating Lisa? ARMY in denial: 'It's not possible...'

Credit: Lisa-Jungkook/Instagram

Be it V aka Kim Tae-hyung-Jennie or Jungkook-Lisa, BTS boys and BLACKPINK girls often spark dating rumours. BTS ARMY and BLACKPINK fans share photos and videos of them which go viral on social media.

Recently, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo came live on social media to promote her solo album. During her live session, some of the social media users asked her to touch her hair if ‘liskook’ (Jungkook dating Jennie) is true. After this Jisoo was seen setting her hair because of which a section of people assumed that she confirmed that Jungkook is dating Lisa.

However, it seems that she unintentionally touched her hair and wasn’t confirming the dating rumours. A YouTube channel Cinewood Hub shared the details about the live on which BTS ARMY has reacted. One of the fan users wrote, “Jungkook be like : save me save me.” The second one said, “Jungkook also don't know that how many girlfriend he have jungkook be like -Save me from this lie.”

The third one said, “No matter if they are dating both are super star.” The fourth one said, “They are not dating everyone.” The fifth one said, “I never come here to get any update about BTS but to listening you the way you make it funny......” The sixth one said, “I don't understand what's the problem if jungkook and lisa or v and jennie dating each other it's their personal life.” The seventh one said, “no it’s not possible brooo….”

Meanwhile, K-pop superband BTS member Jimin has become the first South Korean soloist to lead the singles chart with Like Crazy off his debut solo album Face, which starts at No. 2 on Billboard’s albums chart.

The six-song EP, which incorporates songs in English and Korean, scored the second-biggest opening week for an album this year with the equivalent of 164,000 sales in the US, according to data by Luminate, reports Variety.

Jimin is just the third member of the K-pop boyband to release an album on his own behind J-Hope and BTS leader RM, who shares songwriting credits on three of the six songs on Face. Jimin had previously topped the singles chart alongside BTS with Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat), Life Goes On, Butter, My Universe, and Dynamite. (With inputs from PTI and IANS)

