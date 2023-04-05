'There's no wall between South and North films,' says Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Credit: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Film actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has come down to Mumbai for the promotion of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. As the barrier between North and South films has been diminishing over the years, Samantha told ANI, "There's no wall between North and South films now."

She added, "I don't want to engage in any debate over this. As an actor, it gives me immense pleasure that I can work in films across languages. Nowadays, audiences also watch movies from different languages."

Shaakuntalam is based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa. Shakuntala was the wife of king Dushyant and the mother of emperor Bharata. The Pan-India mythological romantic drama will be out in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

On being asked about the movie, Samantha said, "It's a love story. And love is like a universe in itself. Our cultural heritage is rich. And the story of this film is inspired from one of our oldest classics. Apart from the story, the movie has high-level graphics and special effects." Dev Mohan has been paired opposite Samantha.

Expressing her feeling, she said, "I am excited as well as a bit nervous. The budget of the film is quite high. But I feel, audience will love the movie."Samantha was recently seen in the sci-fi thriller film `Yashoda` which received positive responses from the audience. She will be next seen in an upcoming romantic film `Khusi` opposite Vijay Deverakonda and in the action thriller web series Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan.

On Tuesday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu finally broke his silence after reports suggesting that she reacted to Naga Chaitanya and Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala’s affair went viral. Recently, media reports suggesting that she said ‘I am not bothered’ by relationship rumours circulated.

As per the Great Andhra report, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said "I am not bothered as to who is in a relationship with whom. Those who do not know the value of love will be left in tears irrespective of the number of people they date. At least that girl should be happy. If he changes his behavior and looks after the girl without hurting her, it will be good for everyone.”

Later, the actress took to Instagram and denied saying this. She shared the article and said, “I never said this!!” (With inputs from ANI)

