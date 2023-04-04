Search icon
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a scathing response to news portal's claim that she reacted to Naga Chaitanya's dating rumours

Samantha Ruth Prabhu quashed the reports stating that she reacted to Naga Chaitanya and Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala's dating rumours.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

Credit: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu finally broke his silence after reports suggesting that she reacted to Naga Chaitanya and Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala’s affair went viral. Recently, media reports suggesting that she said ‘I am not bothered’ by relationship rumours circulated.

As per the Great Andhra report, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said "I am not bothered as to who is in a relationship with whom. Those who do not know the value of love will be left in tears irrespective of the number of people they date. At least that girl should be happy. If he changes his behavior and looks after the girl without hurting her, it will be good for everyone.”

Now, the actress took to Instagram and denied saying this. She shared the article and said, “I never said this!!”

Take a look:

For the unversed, in October 2021, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation after their four-year-long marriage. In June last year, Nagarjuna Akkineni's son was rumoured to be dating Sobhita Dhulipala. However, the two have been silent about the reports regarding their relationship.

However, a photo later went viral in which Chaitanya and Sobhita were seen at a famous London restaurant. This picture, which went viral on social media was actually posted by the Michelin Star Chef Surender Mohan, who runs the famous Indian restaurant Jamavar in London, on February 1.

Sharing the picture with Naga Chaitanya, the chef wrote, "It was our humble pleasure to have @chayakkineni dine with us. Happy to know that you enjoyed your meal and thank you for choosing to visit @jamavarlondon". The Ponniyin Selvan actress Sobhita Dhulipala can be spotted sitting at the table in the background.

In June 2022, Chaitanya and Sobhita were spotted together at the Naga's under-construction home in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, as per a Pinkvilla report. The report also mentioned that the two of them were spotted multiple times at the same hotel where Sobhita was staying during the promotions of her film Major and Chaitanya even attended the actress's birthday last year in May.

