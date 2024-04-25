Twitter
Television

Meet actress, who became star at 9, started Bollywood career with flops; still more famous than Shah Rukh, Kareena, Sara

This 22-year-old star is more popular than Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Sara Ali Khan.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 12:40 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Jannat Zubair (Image: Instagram)
Many actors like Sridevi, Rekha, and others, who started their careers as child artistes, became stars at a very young age and later ruled Bollywood. One such actress, who became a star with just one show at the age of 9, later failed to make a mark in Bollywood. 

The actress we are talking about was once one of the highest-paid child artistes and now at the age of 22, she owns a fleet of swanky cars and is more popular than Bollywood A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Sara Ali Khan. She is none other than Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair started her career at the age of 7 with the show Chand Ke Paar Chalo. She then went on to play a small role in the first medical drama Dill Mill Gayye which gained her recognition and became a star. She then became a household name with other TV shows like Phulwa and Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap. 

She was also the youngest contestant to participate in Rohit Shetty's reality game show Khatron Ke Khiladi and also became the highest-paid contestant charging Rs 18 lakh per episode. She also made her foray on the big screen with the Hindi film Aagaah: The Warning, which failed to perform at the box office. Not only this, her next film alongside Shraddha Kapoor, and Luv Ka The End also tanked at the box office. The only hit she gave in Bollywood was alongside Rani Mukerji in Hichki, however, in all these films, she had small appearances. 

She is now quite active on social media and is often seen making music videos and YouTube vlogs. Not only this, she also made her Punjabi film debut with Kulche Chole which was an average grosser. The actress enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram. She has a fan following of 49.6 million which is much more than some of the Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan (46.5 million), Kareena Kapoor Khan (12 million), and Sara Ali Khan (45 million). The actress reportedly takes Rs 1.5 lakh per Instagram post and has a monthly income of Rs 25 lakh.

