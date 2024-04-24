Vishal Bhardwaj calls Animal 'biggest hits of all time', says he both hated and enjoyed Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor remains a topic of discussion even after months of its release. It has garnered mixed reactions from audiences because of its controversial scenes and dialogue.

Recently, writer-director Vishal Bhardwaj shared his views on the Ranbir Kapoor starrer. In an interview with Firstpost, Vishal said that he enjoyed and hated the film at the same time. He said, "I have still not made up my mind what to feel about that film. Because I enjoyed it and at the same time I hated it."

"I think the recent hit film is Animal, and all that you are saying is all there. And we have a typical hero too. That’s one of the biggest hits of all time. People still watch and still want that kind of movie. It’s a big surprise that there is a huge audience for that kind of film as well," he said.

Even though Ranbir Kapoor-starred turned out to be a blockbuster grossing more than Rs 900 crore worldwide, the crime drama was criticised by many for glorifying toxic masculinity and showcasing excessive violence. Earlier, Vikas Divyakirti slammed Animal saying that a film like this should not have been made in the first place.

Speaking to lyricist, author, and RJ Neelesh Mishra on his Slow Interview series on YouTube, Vikas said, "A film like Animal takes our society back by 10 years. A film like this should not be made. You earned money. You showed that your hero behaves like an animal. There should be some social value, or are people working only for financial value?"

Referring to a scene in which Ranbir's character Rannvijay asks Triptii Dimri's character Zoya to lick his shoe to prove his loyalty towards her, Vikas added, "After watching the film, what if some boys who are of a feudal mindset and are not that mature want to test their girlfriend’s love by asking them to lick their shoe, what then? Itni fuhad aur badtameez film hum bana rahein hai then it is very sad (It is sad when we make such careless and mean-spirited films) but both kind of forces are always there in the world."