Salman Khan imports Nissan’s most expensive SUV with bulletproof glass

Salman Khan buys new Nissan Patrol SUV. (Image: CS 12 VLOGS)

Salman Khan has bought a new bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV that has not been officially launched in the Indian market. The ace Bollywood actor was spotted travelling in his new bulletproof vehicle along with an entourage of his personal security and local police in Mumbai this week. The Nissan Patrol is the most expensive SUV that Nissan has ever made and it is one of the most popular cars in the Southeast Asian market. As the car is not sold in India, Salman Khan likely imported the Nissan Patrol privately from the international market. The rugged SUV is also one of the most secure cars that is considered as a best choice for bulletproofing. The video of Salman Khan travelling in his new bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV has been shared by several YouTube channels.

If you look closely at the SUV, you can noice thick border around the windows, revealing that the car is now armoured and bulletproof. You can also spot window glasses with thick cladding along with a new windshield that is thicker than the ones seen on regular cars. Salman Khan’s new vehicle is powered by a massive 5.6-liter V8 petrol engine that makes 405hp and 560Nm of torque. The engine is mated with a 7-speed automatic gearbox.

For those who are unaware, this is not the first bulletproof SUV in Salman Khan’s garage. The Bollywood star also recently upgraded his Toyota Land Cruiser SUV with armour and bulletproof glass. The Toyota Land Cruiser SUV owned by Salman Khan is not the latest-generation model and Toyota does not sell factory-fitted armoured cars. Apart from these bulletproof SUVs, Salman Khan also owns a Mercedes Benz S-Class, Lexus LX 470, Audi A8, Porsche Cayenne, Range Rover Autobiography, Audi RS7, Mercedes AMG GLE 63 S and Mercedes Benz GL-Class.