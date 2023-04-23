Why Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan got Twitter blue tick back for free, but Amitabh Bachchan paid for it

Shah Rukh Khan-Amitabh Bachchan

Recently, micro-blogging site Twitter removed all legacy verified blue ticks from the accounts, keeping only those blue ticks that were part of the paid Twitter Blue subscription. This meant that several public figures, including Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and others lost their verified badge on Twitter.

However now, Twitter has started returning the blue ticks to accounts that have more than 1 million followers. This has meant that the accounts of celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan once again have blue ticks next to their name without having to pay for it. Twitter owner Elon Musk recently informed that this was done to ensure that notable figures are verified and can be distinguished from other accounts.

However, there were a few celebrities, who had taken a paid Twitter Blue subscription for blue ticks in the interim. These include names like Amitabh Bachchan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli among others. Kangana Ranaut had also taken a paid subscription on Twitter last month. This means that these celebs are paying for their blue tick. It is unclear now whether their legacy verified blue tick will return after their subscription ends or if they keep paying the fee.

On Friday, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter and requested Elon Musk in desi style to return his blue tick and wrote in Hindi, “T 4623 - Hey Twitter brother! Are you listening? Now I even paid...so put back the blue lotus (tick) in front of my name, so that people know that it is Amitabh Bachchan only. I have already made a request with folded hands, now should I fall at your feet?” After getting the Twitter blue tick back, Amitabh Bachchan also showed his gratitude towards Elon Musk.

Twitter Blue subscription costs Rs 900 per month for mobile users and for desktop users it’s Rs 650 per month or Rs 6800 per year. Legacy verified checkmarks were Twitter's original blue ticks that were given to notable figures, including organisations, as a way of identifying them as genuine and authentic.

