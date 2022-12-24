The Kapil Sharma Show: Vicky Kaushal reveals Rajkummar Rao was first choice for his debut film Masaan

Vicky Kaushal in Masaan/File photo

Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Renuka Sahane, Viraj Ghelani, and director Shashank Khaitan will be promoting their recently released crime comedy film Govinda Naam Mera on The Kapil Sharma Show in the upcoming episode of the comedy show scheduled to be telecast on Sony Entertainment Television on Saturday, December 24.

In the Kapil Sharma-hosted show, Vicky spilled some beans about how he bagged his debut film Masaan and revealed that he was not the first choice for the film. Taking a trip down memory lane, Vicky said, "This dates back to 2010 when I wanted to become an actor and Neeraj Ghaywan wanted to pursue direction. We both started our journey together as assistant directors in Gangs of Wasseypur. So, post that I started doing theatre to enhance my acting skills. In 2013, we met again while travelling to Pune and we started talking about life and work."

"During the conversation, I got to know that he is making a film and is in search of a producer but is struggling with it. He then shared that he has made a pilot promo on the film with Rajkummar Rao. Owing to Masaan's tight budget, they could not create a mela, but had to wait to shoot a real one. The mela in Benaras usually happens in the month of October and there were some issues with Raj's dates so there was a vacancy for that role, and I jumped right into it. After giving auditions, I was finally selected for that role", he added.

The Manmarziyaan actor also recalled how while shooting one of the most famous and emotional scenes in the film, he actually started crying in reality. "In the scene 'Yeh dukh kaahe khatam na hota be', I cried a lot. I was not supposed to cry, but somehow, I ended up crying and wailing. Also, I had to act drunk for the scene, so to make it look natural, I got drunk for the first time in my life. I knew it was an intense scene and I had to give my best", he said.

Vicky continued, "So, the scene ended, and in the background, there was a bridge on which a train was leaving, I heard the horn and automatically said 'Tu Kisi Rail Si Guzarti Hai, Main Kisi Pul Sa Thartharaata Hoon'. After just completing the sentence, I could not hold back my tears."

Apart from Kaushal, Masaan also starred Sanjay Mishra, Richa Chadha, and Shweta Tripathi in the leading roles with a wonderful cameo by Pankaj Tripathi. Masaan, which was screened in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, earned Neeraj the Indira Gandhi National Award for Best Debut Film of a Director.



