Happy Family Conditions Apply trailer: Ratna Pathak Shah's family comedy tickles, fans praise 'break from thrillers'

The trailer of the upcoming family comedy Happy Family: Conditions Apply was released on Friday morning. The comedy series depicts a multigenerational family with all their quirks and warmth, and craziness. The series will premiere on Prime Video later this month and the yrailer has already generated a good response from the audience.

The trailer introduced us to the Dholakias – a happy family that has its own sets of quirks, eccentricities and idiosyncrasies. There is the firecracker grandma (Ratna Pathak Shah) and the haazir-jawab grandpa (Raj Babbar), along with the patriarch trying to keep it all together (Atul Kulkarni), along with his wife (Ayesha Jhulka). Trouble begins when the grandson and his wife announce that they have bought a new flat and would be moving out of the family home soon. Meanwhile, the younger son – living in the US – has married someone there without informing the family.

Fans have reacted positively to the show, saying it breaks the clutter by bringing a clean comedy drama to the OTT space, which is usually populated by thrillers and dramas. “This is what I wanted to watch from many days. A perfect family drama which shows generation gap with fun and enjoyment,” read one comment. Another wrote, “Happy to see our own culture representing in the Cinema.”

The show’s directors Aatish Kapadia and JD Majethia said, “Comedy, we feel, works best when it comes from everyday situations and observations, and Happy Family: Conditions Apply is just that. The Dholakias are a loving-yet-eccentric family that mirror all joint families and the many quirks that we see in them. The characters in Happy Family: Conditions Apply depict habits and mannerisms we have observed in members of our family over the years. It is what makes this series so relatable.”

Created and directed by Aatish Kapadia and JD Majethia under the banner of Hats Off Productions Happy Family: Conditions Apply also stars Sanah Kapur, Meenal Sahu, Raunaq Kamdar, and Ahaan Saboo. The 10-episode series will premiere on Prime Video on 10 March with four episodes, followed by two new episodes releasing every Friday until 31 March.