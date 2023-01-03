Ratna Pathak Shah says she fears people would pelt stones at her and Naseeruddin Shah's home: 'Darr lagta hai...'

Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah

Ratna Pathak Shah is known not to mince her words. The actress has been straightforward and blunt about her opinions on a number of issues in the past. The same can be said for her husband, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. But the actress does feel that if left unchecked, this can get them into trouble.

In a recent interaction, Ratna spoke about how she avoids being ‘foolhardy’ while expressing her opinion and encourages her husband to do the same. She added that she does get scared of the repercussions of their statements given ‘today’s climate’.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, when asked if she ever stops Naseeruddin Shah from expressing his mind, Ratna Pathak Shah responded, “Haan bolte hain kyunki aaj ke zamaane mein koi aakar khada ho jayega hamare ghar pe, patthar daalne. Aur waise bhi kaam badi mushkil se mil raha hai sabko. Aajkal to kayi wajah hain kaam na milne ki. (I do tell him because in today’s times, somebody might just come outside our house to pelt stone. Anyway, people are hardly getting work these days. Today, there are so many reasons to not get work.

The actress then added that she does try and strike a balance between caution and frankness. “One has to be sensible but not scared if that’s possible. Darr lagta hai (I do get scared) but what to do. If nobody points out what all is going wrong in the world, then how will things improve,” she said.

Ratna Pathak Shah was recently in news after she called SS Rajamouli’s critically-acclaimed Golden Globe-nominated film ‘regressive’. The actress has since said that she does not regret her statement. The actress will soon make her debut in Gujarati cinema in the upcoming film Kutch Express.