TNEA Round 2 counselling process starts today: Check important details here

TNEA Counselling 2022 round 2 | Photo: Pti

TNEA or Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions Counseling Round 2 begins today (September 25) at the official website-- tneaonline.org. Candidates who have not been allotted colleges in the first round can apply for the second round.

Candidates will have to register and apply for the counselling to login. The registration, fee payment and choice filling start today and the last date to complete choice filling is September 27.

In Round 2 of the counselling, candidates will first register, choose to fill, and pay the fee and after the registrations are over, the tentative provisional seat allotment result would be released on September 28 before 10 am.

Candidates would have to confirm their seat allotment and the last date for that is September 29 till 5 pm. Once the candidates confirm, the allotment result of the accepted candidates will be released.

