CUET PG 2022 Result date, time: NTA to release CUET PG result on September 26 at cuet.nta.nic.in

Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 result to be declared tomorrow (September 26) by the National Testing Agency (NTA). CUET PG score card will be released on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in by 4 pm. The CUET PG result 2022 date and time is announced by the UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on his official Twitter handle. "National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students," reads the tweet.

NTA CUET PG Answer Key was released on September 16. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key till September 18.

National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG 2022) answer key on September 16, 2022. CUET PG 2022 exam was conducted on September 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11 and 12. The last date to raise an objection against the answer key was September 18.

CUET PG 2022 Result: Steps to apply

Visit the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in

Log in with the required details

Click on the 'CUET PG 2022 Result'

Fill in the required details

Download and take a printout

The final answer key will be used to process the CUET PG 2022 result. Following the declaration of the CUET PG result 2022, no complaints regarding the answer keys will be considered. The CUET PG result will not be reassessed or double-checked.