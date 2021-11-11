NTA NEET 2021 counselling dates, registration process, documents required, seat allotment - Latest updates

NEET 2021 counselling latest updates: As lakhs of medical aspirants across the country are waiting for the announcement of NEET 2021 counselling date, it is expected that the NEET 2021 counselling will be held soon by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). It is to be noted that NEET 2021 counselling will be conducted for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc & AHA, and BSc Nursing.

NEET 2021 Counselling Date

Candidates would be allowed to register online on the official portal from November first week. For the counseling schedule, the candidate will get the option to chose their preferred institutions. It is expected that the results of the first round of seat allocation will be released between November 20 and November 25, 2021.

NEET 2021 Admission

Candidates are required to report to the designated college within the allotted time after completing NEET 2021 online counselling. The candidates must visit the college with the downloaded allocation letter. Candidates are required to provide the essential papers in their original form as well as one set of photocopies.

Candidates are required to pay the admission fee in order to ensure their place at the time of admission. If a candidate is found ineligible, his access will be revoked and next application will get the place.

NEET 2021 Counselling Procedure

Registration

For the NEET 2021 Counselling, candidates must register online at MCC's official website - www.MCC.nic.in.

- After registration and fee payment, a ID and password will be issued to the candidate’s registered e-mail ID and phone number.

Filling of your choice

Candidates are required to log in using the credentials which they got at the time of registration. Then the candidates are needed to fill in their choices of courses and colleges, in order of preference. After filling out the options, click the ‘Save’ button.

Seat Reservations

A seat allocation list will be generated on the basis of the candidate’s AIR rank and the selections filled out by them.

Going to the Allotted College

After the seat assignment, applicants must visit the designated college for document verification and seat confirmation. The candidacy will be canceled if the candidate fails to report to the college before the deadline.