CBSE Class 12 Results 2022 DECLARED: Direct link to check CBSE Term 2 result

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results today at cbseresults.nic.in. Students can check their Class 12 mark sheets through the official websites of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. The results can also be checked on DigiLocker and UMANG app or via SMS.

This year, nearly 35 lakh students appeared for CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022 held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022.

A total of 12,21,195 male candidates and 8,94,993 female candidates registered for the CBSE Class 10 examination this year.

CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022: Total candidates

CBSE class 10th result a total 21,16,209 registered

CBSE class 12th result: 14,54,370 total candidates

CBSE class 10th, 12th result 2022: Ways to check

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Result 2022: Direct Link

Students can download the CBSE 10th, 12th mark sheet, passing certificate:

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.nic.in

results.gov.in

IVRS system

SMS service

Digilocker app -- digilocker.gov.in

Pariksha Sangam -- parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in