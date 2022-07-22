CBSE Class 12 Results 2022 DECLARED: Direct link to check CBSE Term 2 result

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results today at cbseresults.nic.in. Students can check their Class 12 mark sheets through the official websites of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. The results can also be checked on DigiLocker and UMANG app or via SMS.
This year, nearly 35 lakh students appeared for CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022 held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022.
A total of 12,21,195 male candidates and 8,94,993 female candidates registered for the CBSE Class 10 examination this year.
CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022: Total candidates
CBSE class 10th result a total 21,16,209 registered
CBSE class 12th result: 14,54,370 total candidates
CBSE class 10th, 12th result 2022: Ways to check
CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Result 2022: Direct Link
Students can download the CBSE 10th, 12th mark sheet, passing certificate:
cbse.gov.in
cbseresults.nic.in
results.nic.in
results.gov.in
IVRS system
SMS service
Digilocker app -- digilocker.gov.in
Pariksha Sangam -- parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in