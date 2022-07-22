CBSE Result 2022 Class 12th DECLARED: Get your CBSE 12th term 2 result here - Direct link

File photo

The wait is finally over, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results today (July 22, 2022) at cbseresults.nic.in. Students can check their Class 12 mark sheets through the official websites of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. The results can also be checked through DigiLocker and UMANG app or via SMS. CBSE 12th Results have been uploaded on Pariksha Sangam at the moment.

This year, nearly 35 lakh students appeared for CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022 held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022.

CBSE Result 2022 Class 12th Declared: DIRECT LINK

A total of 12,21,195 male candidates and 8,94,993 female candidates registered for the CBSE Class 10 examination this year.

CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022: Total candidates

CBSE class 10th result a total 21,16,209 registered

CBSE class 12th result: 14,54,370 total candidates