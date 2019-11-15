Tis Hazari clash: Withdraw cops on court duty from Karkardooma Court, Chief Prosecutor writes to DCP

As the lawyers in Delhi's district courts called off their strike against the clashes outside the Tis Hazari Court on November 2, the Chief Prosecutor North-East district, Karkardooma court complex, urged North-East DCP to withdraw naib-court or cops on court duty in the wake of the prevailing situation post conflict.

In a letter, VK Sharma said that the lawyers were not letting the naib-courts enter the court.

"It is most respectfully submitted that due to the prevailing situation in all the courts' complexes of Delhi and taking into consideration the safety and security of police officials. it is impressed that the naib courts posted here may kindly be withdrawn for the time being from the court duty for their safety and security," he wrote.

Sharma also added that the policemen could be again posted in their respective court duties once the situation is back to normal.

The chief prosecutor has named five policemen who can be allowed to be posted at the Karkardooma court complex during the period.

Meanwhile, lawyers in Delhi district courts on Friday announced the suspension of their strike till December 23, following a Delhi High Court order to resolve the matter.

They were boycotting in protest against the clashes at Tis Hazari court on November 2.

Mahavir Sharma, Chairman of Coordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Associations Coordination committee, said that the work will be resumed from Saturday.

A violent clash had erupted between Delhi police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on November 2, resulting in injuries to several people.

Some vehicles were also set ablaze by the angry lawyers who were protesting a scuffle between some police personnel and advocates over parking.

Twenty police officials, including an Additional DCP and 2 SHOs, and 8 advocates sustained injuries in the clash, Delhi Police said. Twelve bikes, one police Gypsy and eight jail vans were damaged.

On November 5, at least a thousand policemen gathered outside the police headquarters to stage a protest against the assault on them during the clashes.