Watch: Josh Hazlewood playfully shoos away Covid positive Cameron Green at team celebrations in AUS vs WI Test

Cameron Green has to play the second Test abiding by the social distancing protocols.

Australian paceman Josh Hazlewood playfully waved away COVID-infected Cameron Green from the team's celebrations after dismissing West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite on Day 1 of the second Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday, January 25.

The Australian bowlers bowled tightly with the new ball after West Indies chose to bat first. Brathwaite's poor series continued as Hazlewood dismissed him for the second time in a row. The opening batsman had a shaky time at the crease, with a couple of review calls. Brathwaite eventually had to leave after edging one from Hazlewood to wicketkeeper Alex Carey, scoring just four runs.

As usual, the Australian team gathered to celebrate the wicket, with Green also joining in from his usual position at gully. However, as the all-rounder is currently infected with the COVID-19 virus, he must maintain social distancing at all times, both on and off the field.

Green followed the protocols by keeping a safe distance from Hazlewood and gesturing an air fist bump without any physical contact. Nevertheless, Hazlewood jokingly waved his teammate away while celebrating with the rest of the team.

Watch:

The infection within the Australian team originated when Travis Head contracted the virus following the first Test in Adelaide. Although the left-handed batter has tested negative, both Green and head coach Andrew McDonald are still in the process of fully recovering from the virus.

Despite this setback, the all-rounder was considered fit to play as long as he adhered to the necessary guidelines. To ensure social distancing, the team implemented measures even during the national anthem before the start of the game. Green stood a few feet apart from the rest of the team, who stood together as a group.

READ| 'Hope this phase...': Harsha Bhogle's perspective on Virat Kohli's decision to opt out of two England Tests