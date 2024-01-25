Twitter
'Hope this phase...': Harsha Bhogle's perspective on Virat Kohli's decision to opt out of two England Tests

Virat Kohli opted out of the first two Tests in the ongoing five-match series against England.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 11:11 AM IST

Edited by

Indian cricket team star batsman Virat Kohli has made the decision to withdraw from the first two Tests of the highly anticipated five-match series against England, which is underway in Hyderabad. Kohli cited personal reasons for his absence, although no official explanation has been provided by either the cricketer or the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This has sparked a wave of speculation among cricket enthusiasts and on social media platforms. In response, the BCCI has released an official statement urging the media and fans to refrain from speculating about the cause of Kohli's absence and to respect his privacy.

Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has also taken to social media to share his thoughts on Kohli's sudden withdrawal from the two matches. Bhogle emphasized that if a passionate cricketer like Kohli has chosen to opt out of the Tests, there must be a deeply compelling reason behind his decision.

"If someone who is such an avid supporter of test cricket and so passionately loves playing for India chooses to miss two games, it must be a deeply compelling reason. So let us wish Virat Kohli well, hope this phase passes and that he returns happier." Bhogle posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"Virat Kohli has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be withdrawn from the first two Tests of the upcoming Test series against England, citing personal reasons," BCCI said.

"Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention," the statement further read.

The BCCI statement also requested the media to abstain from speculating about the nature of his personal reasons. Furthermore, it mentioned that the announcement of Kohli's replacement will be made in the upcoming days.

In addition, the BCCI emphasized the importance of respecting the privacy of individuals and refraining from engaging in baseless conjecture. The organization urged the media to exercise caution and professionalism when reporting on such matters.

"The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the Test series."

"The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons. The focus should remain on supporting the Indian cricket team as they embark on the upcoming challenges in the Test series," it concluded.

