Watch: Haider Ali hits a monstrous six in the match between Pakistan-New Zealand

Haider Ali

A captain's knock from Babar Azam and a brilliant spell from pacer Haris Rauf led Pakistan to a comprehensive six-wicket win over New Zealand in their second match of the tri-nation series featuring Bangladesh in Christchurch on Saturday.

With this victory, Pakistan is on the top spot with two wins in two matches and four points. On the other hand, Kiwis are in the second position with one loss in one match and zero points. In the first innings, New Zealand scored 147/8 in 20 overs. Devon Conway (36) top-scored for Kiwis. Haris Rauf (3/28) took some crucial wickets for Pakistan.

Captain Azam`s unbeaten 79* helped Pakistan reach across the line with six wickets in hand. Chasing 148, Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan got their side to a good start, with Azam being the aggressor.

Southee gave NZ the first wicket, trapping Rizwan lbw for 4 off 12 balls. Pakistan was at 36/1 at this point. Shan Masood was soon dismissed by pacer Blair Tickner for a duck, leaving Pakistan at 37/2. At the end of the powerplay, Pakistan was at 44/2, with Shadab Khan (7*) and Azam (31*) at the crease.

The duo added 61 runs to their partnership before Tickner struck again, taking the wicket of Shadab for 34 off 22. Pakistan was 98/3. Shadab was caught by Southee at the point. Mohammad Nawaz was up next, taking Pakistan beyond the 100-run mark. Boult gave NZ the next wicket, sending back Nawaz for 16 off 19 balls. Azam kept the one end steady and along with Haider Ali (10*) guided Pakistan to a six-wicket win.

During his cameo, Haider Ali smashed a monstrous six that went 98 meters. Check out the video below.

Haider Ali comes in after a terrible run of form:

ball one - 6

ball two - 4

ball one - 6

ball two - 4

strike-rate 500.00#NZvPAK #CricketTwitter #PAKvNZ #BabarAzam

Azam finished at 79 off 53 balls, consisting of 11 fours. Tickner (2/42) was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Boult and Southee got one wicket each.