Netizens react to Shreyas Iyer's brilliant century as he guides Indian team to 7 wicket victory in 2nd ODI

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer scored his 2nd ODI century and was equally well supported by Ishan Kishan who played an innings of 93 runs as India defeated South Africa in the 2nd ODI by 7 wickets and leveling the series by 1-1 with the last match to be played in Delhi on October 11.

Earlier, South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first. Mohammed Siraj led an inexperienced Indian bowling lineup brilliantly, helping the hosts restrict South Africa to 278/7 in the second ODI here on Sunday. Aiden Markram (79 off 89 balls) and Reeza Hendricks (74 off 76) looked in control of the proceedings in the middle overs after the visitors elected to bat with an eye on an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

But Siraj triggered the collapse and also took a stunning forward running catch to dismiss a dangerous-looking Heinrich Klaasen (30).

He mixed up the slower ones intelligently, bowled with a tight line and length and did not even give the in-form David Miller (35 not out) a chance to put him away. He conceded only three runs in the 50th over to end with figures 10-1-38-3.

Coming to the Indian chase, India lost the wicket of skipper Shikhar Dhawan in the 13 runs. Shubman Gill looked in sublime touch as he scored some crisp boundaries but he also lost his wicket after scoring 28 runs.

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer then tried to build the partnership and take the Indian run-chase forward. They both started to attack the South African spinners and Ishan Kishan started to deal in boundaries.

The duo added 161 runs for the 3rd wicket and Ishan Kishan got out after scoring impressive 93 runs in 84 deliveries which included 4 fours and 7 sixes.

But that was the last wicket that India lost during the game as India needed 68 runs in 15 overs when Sanju Samson came into bat. Both Samson and Samson scored the remaining runs as Shreyas Iyer scored his 2nd ODI century and ended the game with 113 runs.

Netizens showered praise on Iyer's innings. Here's how they reacted

Congratulations team India for winning the match.. #ShreyasIyer you are the gem.. #INDvSA — Sayed Obaidullah (@sayedobaidulla5) October 9, 2022

Century for @ShreyasIyer15 ,



He is just in some different zone in last few months#ShreyasIyer #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/09IN1VowFo — Shark (@Puneri_misal_) October 9, 2022

Shreyas Iyer's last 6 ODI innings:



80 (111) Vs West Indies.

54 (57) Vs West Indies.

63 (71) Vs West Indies.

44 (34) Vs West Indies.

50 (37) Vs South Africa.

113 (111) vs South Africa



Brilliant run in ODIs continue for Iyer!#CricketTwitter #shreyasiyer #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/Jrbyja2uhi — Ujjawal Sinha (@UjjawallSinha) October 9, 2022

With this victory, India has leveled the 3 match ODI series by 1-1. The series decider will be played in New Delhi on 11th October 2022.