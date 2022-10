England beats Australia in 1st of the three warm-up game by 8 runs, Jos Buttler scores scintillating 68

England vs Australia

England produced some impressive late bowling to beat Australia by eight runs Sunday in the first of the teams' three warmup matches ahead of this month's T20 World Cup.

Put into bat, England made 208-6 after an opening partnership of 132 between Alex Hales (84) and Jos Buttler (68) ? to leave Australia needing to achieve a record T20 run chase by any team against the English.

Australia was on course to do it, getting to 158-3 midway through the 15th over when Marcus Stoinis (35) and Tim David (0) fell in the space of four balls from Mark Wood.

Then Wood, off the final ball of his four overs, snagged David Warner for a team-high 73 as the opener holed out to Hales in the deep.

The match was in the balance but England took three wickets in the last eight balls of the chase to get home in Perth, with Australia finishing on 200-9.

Buttler hadn't played since injuring his calf in August while Ben Stokes, who scored 9, returned to England's T20 team for the first time since July 2021.

Steve Smith was among six big names missing the match for Australia. The home side also rested Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell.