Watch: Mohammed Siraj concedes 4 leg-byes in an attempt to run-out David Miller

Mohammed Siraj conceded a boundary while trying to run out South Africa's David Miller, late in the first innings of the second match in Ranchi.

Siraj, who was bowling his penultimate over of the innings, tried to catch Miller napping outside his crease after the delivery was completed. The right-arm fast bowler slyly walked up to the bowling end and hurled a throw at the open stumps. However, he failed to touch any of those and only managed to send the ball to the boundary line

Ball misses and ball went to boundary , Umpire given 4 runs..Siraj Angry on Umpire

If the ball hits stumps..Siraj will appeal for runout #indvaSa Hypocrisy level #siraj pic.twitter.com/8OvTY2nbsk — Sanju Samson(@Peterharii) October 9, 2022

Things would have ended there, but Siraj went to the umpires to complain about the bye runs given, arguing that his intention was to not run out the batsman. While many saw the comedy of the situation, there were others in social media who were upset about the whole incident.

Siraj, in the absence of India's lead bowler Jasprit Bumrah, once again showed his class, with a superb economy of 3.8 runs in 10 overs. The South Africa batsmen found it difficult to get going. Speaking after the innings, Rezza Hendricks said that it was not a wicket where one could start playing shots right after coming into bat. He revealed that the visitors had targeted 300 runs as par score but only managed to get 278 runs for the loss of 7 wickets.