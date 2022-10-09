Headlines

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these states; check state-wise forecast

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav shine as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets

Naseeruddin Shah reveals film industry's 'bitter truth', calls exhibitors, distributors 'darinde' : 'Those who work...'

Cillian Murphy breaks silence on Oppenheimer’s controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says ‘sometimes you have to…’

Will India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 game be rescheduled? Here's what BCCI secretary Jay Shah said

Cricket

Watch: Mohammed Siraj concedes 4 leg-byes in an attempt to run-out David Miller

India's Mohammed Siraj hilariously conceded a boundary in 48th over of the game, while trying to run out David Miller on the non striker's end.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 08:44 PM IST

Mohammed Siraj conceded a boundary while trying to run out South Africa's David Miller, late in the first innings of the second match in Ranchi.

READ: Watch: Mohammed Siraj takes outstanding diving catch to dismiss Henrich Klassen in the 2nd ODI

Siraj, who was bowling his penultimate over of the innings, tried to catch Miller napping outside his crease after the delivery was completed. The right-arm fast bowler slyly walked up to the bowling end and hurled a throw at the open stumps. However, he failed to touch any of those and only managed to send the ball to the boundary line

Things would have ended there, but Siraj went to the umpires to complain about the bye runs given, arguing that his intention was to not run out the batsman. While many saw the comedy of the situation, there were others in social media who were upset about the whole incident.

READ: Will have to adjust the game according to pace and bounce of Australian grounds: Suryakumar Yadav

Siraj, in the absence of India's lead bowler Jasprit Bumrah, once again showed his class, with a superb economy of 3.8 runs in 10 overs. The South Africa batsmen found it difficult to get going. Speaking after the innings, Rezza Hendricks said that it was not a wicket where one could start playing shots right after coming into bat. He revealed that the visitors had targeted 300 runs as par score but only managed to get 278 runs for the loss of 7 wickets.

