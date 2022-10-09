Watch: Mohammed Siraj takes outstanding diving catch to dismiss Henrich Klassen in the 2nd ODI

Mohammed Siraj

Winning the toss and opting to bat first, the South African team lost the wicket of their most reliable player Quinton De Kock in the 3rd over of the match as he was bowled by a peach of a delivery by Mohammed Siraj.

Shahbaz Ahmed, Who was playing his first ODI match claimed a wicket in his 2nd over as he dismissed Janneman Malan LBW.

But the South African pair of Aiden Markram and Reeza Hendricks stitched a century partnership to bring the South African innings back in control. The duo added 129 runs for the 3rd wicket in the match.

Henrich Klassen, who won 'Man of the match' in the 1st innings looked good in this match too but he was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav courtesy of a brilliant diving catch by Mohammed Siraj.

Coming to the match, as we write, the South African team has scored 256 runs at the loss of 6 wickets after 46 overs.