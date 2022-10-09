Search icon
Aiden Markram and Reeza Hendricks score half-centuries as South Africa set target of 279 in the 2nd ODI

Aiden Markram top-scored for the South African team and Reeza Hendricks also scored a half-century as the South Africa team scored 278 in the 2nd ODI.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 05:47 PM IST

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI

Mohammed Siraj led an inexperienced Indian bowling lineup brilliantly, helping the hosts restrict South Africa to 278/7 in the second ODI here on Sunday. Aiden Markram (79 off 89 balls) and Reeza Hendricks (74 off 76) looked in control of the proceedings in the middle overs after the visitors elected to bat with an eye on an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

READ: Watch: Mohammed Siraj takes outstanding diving catch to dismiss Henrich Klassen in the 2nd ODI

But Siraj triggered the collapse and also took a stunning forward running catch to dismiss a dangerous-looking Heinrich Klaasen (30).

He mixed up the slower ones intelligently, bowled with a tight line and length and did not even give the in-form David Miller (35 not out) a chance to put him away. He conceded only three runs in the 50th over to end with figures 10-1-38-3.

From being 169/3, which came courtesy a 129 run-a-ball partnership by Hendricks and Markram, South Africa lost three quick wickets with some clever field placements and bowling rotation by India skipper Shikhar Dhawan.

Even the in-form Miller struggled to get going at the death and Siraj came out on top as they scored just 57 runs from the last 10 overs with the loss of two wickets and give India a target of 279 runs.

Bihar Board BSES 10, 12 Exam 2023 registration deadline extended: Know revised date, application fees, steps to apply
