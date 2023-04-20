'That's my captain': Twitter goes into a frenzy as Virat Kohli returns as captain of RCB after 2 years

Image Source: Twitter

On Thursday, Virat Kohli stepped up to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League match. Kohli took over the captaincy from Faf du Plessis, who was unable to field due to an injury sustained in RCB's last match against Chennai Super Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Kohli's last stint as RCB captain was in the IPL 2021 Eliminator match against Kolkata Knight Riders, which unfortunately ended in a loss for his team. He had relinquished the captaincy after IPL 2021, as the franchise signed Faf in the 2022 mega auction to take over the reins. In his first season at RCB, Du Plessis led them to the playoffs.

Fans were thrilled to see Kohli back in the captain's role at the toss against Punjab Kings at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Virat is captaining again after 2 years.



All Virat kohli fans today :) pic.twitter.com/s6kQ2nEpKA — Shakti Man (@IamShaktiMann) April 20, 2023

Oh My Captain! ♾️ pic.twitter.com/MQSPPBzokw — Cricket With Laresh (@Lareshhere) April 20, 2023

Most successful IPL captain is back — CSK = DHONI (@Naveen75254480) April 20, 2023

"Virat Kohli, the Skipper of the RCB." This was really emotional to hear. Welcome back My Skipper. My forever Captain. #RCBvsPBKS | #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/io8oGRVhXl — (@Aaliya_Zain5) April 20, 2023

The captain below his name is making me nostalgic and emotional .

You will always be my captain, @imVkohli . pic.twitter.com/pbqyWByB9q — Yashvi. (@BreatheKohli) April 20, 2023

Kohli has previously captained RCB in 140 games, with 64 wins and 69 losses. Three matches were tied, while four ended with no result.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings won the toss and chose to field. Sam Curran continued to captain the team in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, who is suffering from a shoulder injury.

