'There was some fire..': Delhi Capitals coach on Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly no handshake saga after DC vs RCB game

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has kicked off with a bang, delivering some electrifying moments that have left cricket fans on the edge of their seats. While the IPL has produced some magical moments, it has also seen its fair share of controversies.

The most recent one occurred during the 20th match of the tournament between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals, involving Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly, who have been known to share some cold vibes.

In a video that surfaced after the game, it appeared that Kohli ignored Ganguly while shaking hands with all of the Delhi Capitals players and support staff. This was particularly surprising given that Ganguly is the Director of Cricket at the franchise. In fact, a later video showed Kohli giving Ganguly a cold stare.

Shane Watson, the former Australian all-rounder and current assistant coach of the Delhi Capitals, was present during the altercation at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He provided valuable insight into the controversial face-off.

“It could be rumour mongering, but I'm not sure. So, it's not something I want to get involved in,” Watson said on The Grade Cricketer podcast when asked about the rumoured rift between Kohli and Ganguly.

“But there was definitely some fire in Virat's belly, that's for sure. For an opposition point of view, that's the last thing you need as well. Virat, when he's like that, that's when he's at his absolute best. Whatever reason that was, I'm not exactly sure,” he added.

Sourav Ganguly held the position of BCCI president when Virat Kohli resigned from his captaincy role. The BCCI had expressed their desire for a single captain to lead both the ODI and T20I teams. However, Ganguly asserted that he had personally spoken to Kohli, urging him to continue as T20I captain. In response, Kohli publicly refuted Ganguly's statement during a press conference, leading to speculation of a rift between the two.

