Twitter
Headlines

Meet actor whose transformation as PM Modi in Article 370 has wowed fans, starred in India's biggest TV show, now he...

Meet richest Indian in Canada, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is...

Meet sister of star tennis player, daughter-in-law of top cricketer, who is also...

Meet actress who became star at 13, was in live-in relationship with superstar, broke his heart, he died while...

'Stop overestimating Shreyas Iyer's...': Ex-Australia captain on India's squad for the rest of England series

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actor whose transformation as PM Modi in Article 370 stuns fans, he enjoys massive fan following for playing...

Meet richest Indian in Canada, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is...

Meet sister of star tennis player, daughter-in-law of top cricketer, who is also...

Teams to win most U19 World Cup titles

Teams to defend title across different T20 leagues

8 Korean drinks for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Meet actor whose transformation as PM Modi in Article 370 stuns fans, he enjoys massive fan following for playing...

Meet actress who became star at 13, was in live-in relationship with superstar, broke his heart, he died while...

Not Sanjeev Kumar, but this superstar was Salim-Javed's first choice for Thakur in Sholay, he...

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Stop overestimating Shreyas Iyer's...': Ex-Australia captain on India's squad for the rest of England series

With only 104 runs to his name in the two Tests played so far, Iyer's average stands at a mere 26.

article-main

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 10:53 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell has expressed his strong criticism of Team India's squad selection for the ongoing England series, particularly targeting the struggling batsman Shreyas Iyer.

Iyer has been left out of the 17-member Indian squad for the final three Tests due to a combination of poor form and injury concerns. The 29-year-old has failed to score a half-century in his last eight Test innings and has been struggling with his batting performance throughout the ongoing England series.

With only 104 runs to his name in the two Tests played so far, Iyer's average stands at a mere 26.

In his column for ESPN Cricinfo, Chappell expresses his belief that the return of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja will significantly bolster the team's strength. He further expresses his satisfaction with the selectors' decision to drop Iyer, considering it a step in the right direction.

"India is a strong side and they also have a good leader in Rohit Sharma. They will be greatly strengthened by Ravindra Jadeja's and KL Rahul's recovery from injury, but that Virat Kohli will not return for the rest of the series is a blow. Hopefully the selectors will now stop overestimating Shreyas Iyer's batting ability and learn to value Kuldeep Yadav's wicket-taking capability more," wrote Chappell.

Rahul and Jadeja were unable to participate in the second Test due to injuries, while Virat Kohli was absent from both opening games.

Regrettably, Team India will face further setbacks as Kohli will be unable to continue in the series due to personal reasons.

Ian Chappell believes that England's captain, Ben Stokes, will greatly benefit the team by resuming his bowling and fielding at the slips.

After undergoing knee surgery, the 32-year-old has not utilized his right-arm medium-pace bowling in the two Tests against India.

"It will help England enormously if Stokes is once again able to function as an allrounder, as his bowling is a distinct weapon. It would also help if he fielded in the slips, especially to the spinners, as he is one of the best in that position," wrote Chappell.

Despite bowling sparingly since the previous English summer, Ben Stokes has managed to accumulate an impressive total of 197 Test wickets, including four instances of taking five wickets in a single innings, in his 99 appearances.

However, his performance with the bat has been somewhat erratic since the beginning of 2021. Over the course of 32 matches, Stokes has maintained an average in the mid-30s, with only three centuries to his name.

Also Read| U19 World Cup: Harjas Singh, Mahli Beardman star as Australia beat India in final, crowned champions for 4th time

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who has earned Rs 155 crore in just seven days by doing...

Ravindra Jadeja responds to father's allegations against wife Rivaba, calls it an attempt to....

Not Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, but these actors were Shankar's original choices for Enthiran

Not Sanjeev Kumar, but this superstar was Salim-Javed's first choice for Thakur in Sholay, he...

Cristiano Ronaldo loses temper following 'Messi Messi' chants by Al Hilal fans, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE