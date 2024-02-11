'Stop overestimating Shreyas Iyer's...': Ex-Australia captain on India's squad for the rest of England series

With only 104 runs to his name in the two Tests played so far, Iyer's average stands at a mere 26.

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell has expressed his strong criticism of Team India's squad selection for the ongoing England series, particularly targeting the struggling batsman Shreyas Iyer.

Iyer has been left out of the 17-member Indian squad for the final three Tests due to a combination of poor form and injury concerns. The 29-year-old has failed to score a half-century in his last eight Test innings and has been struggling with his batting performance throughout the ongoing England series.

In his column for ESPN Cricinfo, Chappell expresses his belief that the return of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja will significantly bolster the team's strength. He further expresses his satisfaction with the selectors' decision to drop Iyer, considering it a step in the right direction.

"India is a strong side and they also have a good leader in Rohit Sharma. They will be greatly strengthened by Ravindra Jadeja's and KL Rahul's recovery from injury, but that Virat Kohli will not return for the rest of the series is a blow. Hopefully the selectors will now stop overestimating Shreyas Iyer's batting ability and learn to value Kuldeep Yadav's wicket-taking capability more," wrote Chappell.

Rahul and Jadeja were unable to participate in the second Test due to injuries, while Virat Kohli was absent from both opening games.

Regrettably, Team India will face further setbacks as Kohli will be unable to continue in the series due to personal reasons.

Ian Chappell believes that England's captain, Ben Stokes, will greatly benefit the team by resuming his bowling and fielding at the slips.

After undergoing knee surgery, the 32-year-old has not utilized his right-arm medium-pace bowling in the two Tests against India.

"It will help England enormously if Stokes is once again able to function as an allrounder, as his bowling is a distinct weapon. It would also help if he fielded in the slips, especially to the spinners, as he is one of the best in that position," wrote Chappell.

Despite bowling sparingly since the previous English summer, Ben Stokes has managed to accumulate an impressive total of 197 Test wickets, including four instances of taking five wickets in a single innings, in his 99 appearances.

However, his performance with the bat has been somewhat erratic since the beginning of 2021. Over the course of 32 matches, Stokes has maintained an average in the mid-30s, with only three centuries to his name.

