U19 World Cup: Harjas Singh, Mahli Beardman star as Australia beat India in final, crowned champions for 4th time

India were bowled out for 174 runs in 43.5 overs.

In a thrilling finale, Australia emerged victorious in the U19 World Cup, defeating India. Harjas Singh and Mahli Beardman showcased exceptional skills, leading their team to a well-deserved victory. This triumph marks Australia's fourth championship title in the tournament's history.

Australia achieved a commendable score of 253/7 against India in the U-19 World Cup final held in Benoni on Sunday. Harjas Singh's impressive knock of 55 runs, coupled with Oliver Peake's gritty innings of 46, contributed significantly to this feat. Notably, this total stands as the highest ever recorded in an U-19 World Cup final. Raj Limbani emerged as the standout performer among the Indian bowlers, taking three crucial wickets, while Naman Tiwary also made a valuable contribution by snapping up two wickets.