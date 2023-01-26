South Africa vs England: Proteas look for series whitewash as they chase World Cup qualification

Reuters Photo

South Africa goes into a three-match One Day International (ODI) series against England this week in a precarious position, needing to secure a whitewash if they are to make sure of automatic qualification for this year’s World Cup.

The three-match series is part of the International Cricket Council's World Cup Super League. From here, the top eight teams will qualify for the World Cup in India in October and November.

They sit in 11th place in the standings, having forfeited three ODIs against Australia this month in order to make room on the calendar for Cricket South Africa’s new Twenty20 league, but can make 100% sure of qualification if they beat England 3-0 and then win their last two qualifying ODIs in March and April at home to the Netherlands, who are bottom of the 13-team table.

Any slip-up opens the door for one of the other chasing teams to qualify and could force South Africa, who have been to four semi-finals in eight World Cup appearances, into the ignominy of having to play in a pre-qualifying tournament in mid-year.

The Super League is the main qualification pathway for the tournament with the top seven sides, along with hosts India, gaining direct entry into the tournament. The other two are decided from the play-off tournament in Zimbabwe in mid-year.

For the unversed, the England ODI series comes at a time when Mark Boucher resigned as South Africa's head coach, following November’s T20 World Cup.

Shukri Conrad, who was named as South Africa's test coach earlier this month, will take charge of the ODI squad against England while new white-ball coach, Rob Walter, finishes his commitments with the Central Stags in New Zealand.

SQUADS

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wkt), Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

England

Jos Buttler (captain, wkt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes.

South Africa vs England Match Fixtures

January 27, 2023: Bloemfontein (day-night)

January 29, 2023: Bloemfontein (day)

February 1, 2023: Kimberley (day-night).