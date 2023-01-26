Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

South Africa vs England: Proteas look for series whitewash as they chase World Cup qualification

The three-match series is part of International Cricket Council's World Cup Super League. From here, the top eight teams will qualify for World Cup.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 02:20 PM IST

South Africa vs England: Proteas look for series whitewash as they chase World Cup qualification
Reuters Photo

South Africa goes into a three-match One Day International (ODI) series against England this week in a precarious position, needing to secure a whitewash if they are to make sure of automatic qualification for this year’s World Cup.

The three-match series is part of the International Cricket Council's World Cup Super League. From here, the top eight teams will qualify for the World Cup in India in October and November. 

READ | WATCH: Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill by chanting Sara's name during IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

They sit in 11th place in the standings, having forfeited three ODIs against Australia this month in order to make room on the calendar for Cricket South Africa’s new Twenty20 league, but can make 100% sure of qualification if they beat England 3-0 and then win their last two qualifying ODIs in March and April at home to the Netherlands, who are bottom of the 13-team table.

Any slip-up opens the door for one of the other chasing teams to qualify and could force South Africa, who have been to four semi-finals in eight World Cup appearances, into the ignominy of having to play in a pre-qualifying tournament in mid-year.

The Super League is the main qualification pathway for the tournament with the top seven sides, along with hosts India, gaining direct entry into the tournament. The other two are decided from the play-off tournament in Zimbabwe in mid-year.

READ | BCCI announces 5 teams of inaugural Women's Premier League, check price of team, owner's name and other details here

For the unversed, the England ODI series comes at a time when Mark Boucher resigned as South Africa's head coach, following November’s T20 World Cup. 

Shukri Conrad, who was named as South Africa's test coach earlier this month, will take charge of the ODI squad against England while new white-ball coach, Rob Walter, finishes his commitments with the Central Stags in New Zealand.

SQUADS 

South Africa 

Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wkt), Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

England 

Jos Buttler (captain, wkt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes.

South Africa vs England Match Fixtures 

January 27, 2023: Bloemfontein (day-night)
January 29, 2023: Bloemfontein (day)
February 1, 2023: Kimberley (day-night).

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Move over Anveshi Jain and Flora Saini, Mastram star Kamalika Chanda is sure to be your favourite seductress
Why is National Tourism Day celebrated on January 25? Know five interesting facts about the day
Kylian Mbappe birthday: Know Mbappe’s workout routine, abs workout, diet plan
5 times Bigg Boss host Salman Khan shared heartwarming moments with family of contestants
Meet Honey Singh's rumoured girlfriend Tina Thadani, here's all you need to know
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Tripura Board Exam dates 2023: TBSE releases date sheet for class 10th, 12th at tbse.tripura.gov.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.