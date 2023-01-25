BCCI announces 5 teams of inaugural Women's Premier League, check price of team, owner's name and other details here

File Photo

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Wednesday, announced the successful bidders for the Women's Premier League. In a historic feat for women's cricket, BCCI announced five teams of the inaugural Women's Premier League sold at a combined value of Rs 4669.99 crore.

READ | Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2023: Check out best deals on THESE smartphones

Take a look at the five franchises with ownership rights for WPL

1. Adani Sportsline Pvt Ltd - Ahmedabad - 1289 Cr

2. Indiawin Sports Pvt Ltd - Mumbai - 912.99 Cr

3. Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd - Bengaluru - 901 Cr

4. JSW GMR Cricket Pvt Ltd - Delhi - 810 Cr

5. Capri Global Holdings Pvt Ltd - Lucknow - 757 Cr

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also took to Twitter to announce that the bidding for the inaugural teams of the WPL 'broke the records of the inaugural Men's IPL in 2008'.

READ | 'I am getting threat calls...': Senior Congress Leader AK Antony's son quits Congress over BBC documentary row

Jay Shah tweeted, "Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men's IPL in 2008! Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs.4669.99 Cr in total bid. This marks the beginning of a revolution in women's cricket and paves the way for a transformative journey ahead not only for our women cricketers but for the entire sports fraternity."

"The #WPL would bring necessary reforms in women's cricket and would ensure an all-encompassing ecosystem that benefits each and every stakeholder," he said.

Jay Shah also confirmed that the league has officially been named the Women's Premier League.