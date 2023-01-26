WATCH: Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill by chanting Sara's name during IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

Image Source: Twitter/ Screengrab

The Indian Men in Blue secured their third consecutive victory over New Zealand in the final ODI at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, January 24th. With this win, India solidified their position as the number one side in the world, winning by a decisive 90-run margin.

For the hosts, skipper Rohit Sharma and his opening partner Shubman Gill both scored centuries to help India post a total of 385 runs for the loss of nine wickets. In response to the daunting 386-run target, the Kiwis could only manage to score 295 runs. Devon Conway valiantly attempted to lead the Kiwis to a consolation win, but his efforts were in vain as India emerged victorious by 90 runs, thanks to three wickets each from Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur.

During the game, a section of the fans teased Shubman Gill by chanting Sara's name, “Humari bhabhi kaisi ho, Sara bhabhi jaisi ho.” Virat Kohli gave a humorous reaction after hearing the chants, eliciting laughter from the crowd.

Virat was fielding within the 30-yard circle, but he couldn't suppress his smile when he heard the crowd chanting Sara's name to tease Shubman. He seemed to be encouraging the fans to keep up the chants and was savoring the moment.

Virat asking them to continue the

" humari bhabhi kaisi ho , sara bhabhi jesi ho " chants pic.twitter.com/r5kjLPpC4F January 25, 2023

Shubman Gill, who earned the Player of the Series award against New Zealand in the three-match series by accumulating a total of 360 runs, has been romantically linked to Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan and the daughter of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar.

READ| From Jhulan Goswami to Mithali Raj: How India's women's cricketers reacted to launch of WPL