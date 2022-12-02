Search icon
'Pakistan will pull out of Asia Cup 2023..': Ramiz Raja issues stern warning to BCCI

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has said that Pakistan will boycott Asia Cup 2023 if the tournament is hosted at a neutral venue and not in Pakistan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 11:19 PM IST

Asia Cup 2023 is still months away but the tournament has already become a controversial topic as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja has issued another stern warning that Baba Azam's side could boycott the Asia Cup if it is shifted to a neutral venue. 

Pakistan are set to host the Asia Cup 2023, however, the president of Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Jay Shah made a statement which irked all of Pakistan after he said that the tournament would be held at a neutral venue and Team India will not travel to Pakistan. 

The PCB responded to Shah's statement by threatening to boycott the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played in India next year. 

During the second day of Pakistan's first Test against England, Raja made another strong statement, making it clear that they will not allow the tournament to be taken away from them. 

"If that is the case if India cannot come to Pakistan, then we also have the option of not playing in the Asia Cup at all," said Raja in a media interaction on Friday. 

"Yes that is also there. We have options before us because frankly speaking, I don't see the point of Asian Cricket Council (ACC) awarding us hosting rights of the Asia Cup when India is not going to come," he added further. 

The PCB chief, further continued that the Asia Cup is a multi-nation tournament and not a bilateral series, so there should be qualms for India to not travel to Pakistan when the two teams are playing each at ICC events. 

"Something needs to be done about this impasse but we look at this way that the Asia Cup is a multi-nation event and not a bilateral series between Pakistan and India. The two teams have been playing against each other in ACC and ICC events so why are there any problems for India to play in Pakistan," stated the former Pakistani skipper. 

