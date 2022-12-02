IND vs BAN: Litton Das to lead Bangladesh in ODI series against India after Tamim Iqbal's injury

Litton Das to lead Bangladesh after Tamim Iqbal's injury

Bangladesh were handed a massive blow on Thursday as limited overs skipper Tamim Iqbal picked up a groin injury while playing in a warmup game ahead of India's tour of Bangladesh. Iqbal has been asked to rest for two weeks and remains a doubt for the Test series between the two teams.

In Iqbal's place, Litton Das has been tasked to lead the Bangla Tigers for their home assignment against Rohit Sharma's men. Bangladesh Cricket Board's chairman of cricket operations, Jalal Yunus confirmed the development.

Bangladesh are already without the services of Taskin Ahmed for the first ODI, and after having their skipper ruled out, the Bangla Tigers will be led by the promising Litton Das.

"Litton is one of the more experienced players in the side and has demonstrated leadership qualities. He has a sharp cricketing mind and reads the game well," said Jalal in a statement.

"It is most unfortunate to lose Tamim to injury for this very important series, especially because under his captaincy the team has played some outstanding cricket in the last couple of years and he has been our most prolific batsman in this format," he added.

In Taskin's place, Shoriful Islam has been added to Bangladesh's squad for the first ODI. Das, who scored a 60-run knock against India in the T20 World Cup has been very impressive in 2022.

The 28-year-old has been the Bangla Tigers' highest run-scorer in ODIs in 2022, as he smashed 500 runs in 10 innings with a stunning average of 62.50.

Das has already led his nation before in T20Is, but against India, it will be his maiden ODI outing as skipper.