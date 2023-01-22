Pakistan vice-captain Shan Masood marries fiancee Nische Khan in Peshawar, See PICS

Image Source: Instagram/daartistphoto

Pakistani batsman Shan Masood tied the knot with his fiancée Nische Khan in a private ceremony in Peshawar on Friday, January 20th. Reports indicate that Pakistan's former interim chief selector, Shahid Afridi, and all-rounder Shadab Khan were in attendance to celebrate the union.

It has been revealed that Masood will be hosting a Valima for his family and close friends in Karachi on January 27. Khan's Rukhsati, however, will take place in the same city. This joyous occasion will be a celebration of Masood's union with his beloved and a chance for his family and friends to come together and share in the joy.

The pictures from the intimate nikah event have been circulating the internet after being shared on the Instagram handle of Da Artist, the photographers for the evening. The stunning images have captivated viewers, providing a glimpse into the joyous celebration of the newlyweds.

The couple looked ethereal in their perfectly coordinated white ensembles. The beautiful bride had styled her all-white, heavily-embellished outfit with vibrant floral jewelry, creating a stunning contrast. Meanwhile, the groom looked dapper in his monochromatic kurta pajama, paired with a fawn, embroidered waistcoat, completing the picture-perfect look.

A number of cricketers, including Kamran Akmal wished the 33-year-old Masood on the auspicious occasion.

Congratulations @shani_official bohat bohat Mubarak ho …best wishes for your happy married life #ShanMasood," Akmal wrote.

Congratulations @shani_official bohat bohat Mubarak ho …best wishes for your happy married life #ShanMasood pic.twitter.com/wO2gpCNmfx — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) January 21, 2023



"Ma sha Allah - bohat bohat mubarak ho meray bhai @shani_official Allah kare aap dono ke jorri sada salamat rahe aur aisay muskuraate raho", Iftikhar Ahmad wrote.

Ma sha Allah - bohat bohat mubarak ho meray bhai @shani_official. Allah kare aap dono ke jorri sada salamat rahe aur aisay muskuraate raho. Ameen pic.twitter.com/G9V6qprJSN — Iftikhar Ahmad (@IftiAhmed221) January 21, 2023

In a recent interview, Masood opened up about his relationship with Khan, calling his fiancée his "best friend" and reminiscing about how they first met in Lahore. He spoke fondly of their connection, emphasizing the importance of their bond.

Last month, fast bowler Haris Rauf tied the knot with model Muzna Masood Malik in a lavish ceremony in Islamabad. The nuptials were attended by a host of prominent personalities, making the event a star-studded affair.

