Cristiano Ronaldo debut live streaming: When and where to watch Al Nassr vs Ettifaq match live in India?

The long-awaited moment has finally arrived as Cristiano Ronaldo will make his official debut for Al Nassr when they take on Ettifaq in a Saudi league match on Sunday (January 22) at the King Saud University Stadium. Ronaldo signed for the Saudi club earlier this month in a multi-million dollar deal.

Due to registration issues, Ronaldo had to wait to make his debut in the league as Al Nassr had more overseas players than allowed in their roster. Additionally, a two-match suspension from his Manchester United days, applicable in every FIFA-recognized league, meant he had to wait even longer to step onto the pitch.

Ronaldo's debut since his move to the Middle East was a thrilling friendly match between Paris Saint Germain, led by Lionel Messi, and a Saudi all-star XI featuring players from the two biggest clubs in the country, Al Nassr and Al Hilal. Ronaldo put on a show, scoring two goals and earning the Man of the Match award, despite Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe all finding the back of the net.

Al Nassr FC are just one point behind the league leaders, Al-Ittihad, who currently have 31 points. Meanwhile, Ettifaq FC are languishing in tenth place with 16 points. With a match in hand, Al Nassr have the opportunity to overtake Al-Ittihad and take the top spot in the league.

When will the Al-Nassr vs Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Al-Nassr vs Ettifaq match will be played on Sunday, January 22.

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Al-Nassr vs Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League match will be played at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh.

What time will the Al-Nassr vs Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League match start?

The Al-Nassr vs Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League match will start at 11 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Al-Nassr vs Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League match?

The Al-Nassr vs Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League match will not be broadcast in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League match?

The Al-Nassr vs Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League match will be streamed live on Shahid app.

